Ducati India Announces Sergi Canovas Garriga As Its New Managing Director

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has announced a management change in its subsidiary Ducati India. With Ravi Avalur moving to another international role, Ducati has announced that Sergi Canovas Garriga will be the new Managing Director for Ducati India.

Spanish born, 44 year old Sergi Canovas Garriga, currently the Sales Director at Ducati India, will assume the position of Managing Director for Ducati’s national sales company in India. He will report directly to Marco Biondi, Ducati Regional Director Asia.

After leading different positions in Sales, Marketing & Network Development in the Piaggio Group, first in Spain then in Indonesia and lastly in Vietnam, Sergi Canovas joined Ducati early this year. He has had a career in the automotive sector for over 12 years and his experience will further develop Ducati’s presence in the Indian Motorcycle Market.

Speaking on the occasion, Canovas said that he is happy to accept this new important role and is especially looking forward to working closely together with the complete Indian dealer network and the Ducati India team, which has been unchanged since the foundation of Ducati India and therefore has important know how.