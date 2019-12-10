Hyundai India Announces Price Hike From January 2020

Today, one of India’s most popular car manufacturers, Hyundai, announced a price hike across all its models. These hiked prices will go in effect from January 2020, as the cost of materials and the process of converting the engines to make them BS-VI compliant have increased substantially. Hyundai hasn’t revealed the new prices yet, but it is expected to vary for different models and fuel types. Here is a list of all Hyundai cars available in India and their respective prices:

Hyundai Santro

The Santro is Hyundai’s tallboy hatchback and also the most affordable car in its lineup. Prices for the Hyundai Santro start from INR 4,29,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Grand i10

The Grand i10 is Hyundai’s most popular compact hatchback. Prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 start from INR 5,81,809 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS

The Grand i10 NIOS is Hyundai’s newly launched product and sits above the Grand i10. Prices for the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS start from INR 4,99,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Elite i20

The Elite i20 is one of Hyundai’s best-selling products in the Indian market. Prices for the car start from INR 5,52,693 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai i20 Active

The i20 Active is Hyundai’s smallest crossover vehicle and is fully based on the Elite i20. Prices for the car start from INR 7,79,098 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Xcent

The Xcent is Hyundai’s only compact sub-4-metre sedan in India. Prices for the car start from INR 5,83,398 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Verna

The Verna is Hyundai’s best-selling sedan in India and it is about to get an upgrade next year. Prices for the car start from INR 8,17,867 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Elantra

The Elantra is Hyundai’s only premium sedan in India. Prices for the Elantra start from INR 15,89,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Venue

The Venue is Hyundai’s first compact smart SUV equipped with advanced connectivity features. Prices for the Venue start from INR 6,50,000 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Creta

The Creta is Hyundai’s most loved SUV in India. Prices for the car start from INR 9,99,990 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson is Hyundai’s only premium SUV in India. Prices for the SUV start from INR 18,76,656 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Kona EV

The Kona EV is Hyundai’s first all-electric car to enter the Indian market. Prices for this EV start from INR 23,71,858 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).