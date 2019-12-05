Hyundai Is Planning To Introduce Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles In India

Today, South Korean car manufacturer, Hyundai, announced plans of expanding its green mobility portfolio in India. The carmaker is now checking the feasibility of bringing Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles to India, to strengthen its commitment towards a brighter and greener future in mobility. A Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) is the ultimate eco-friendly solution that will change the future of mobility across the world. Not only do Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles produce Zero greenhouse emissions, but they also act as vehicle filters and help purify the air during its drive. This means, that when air is filtered through an FCEV, almost 99.9% of the air particulates are purified, thus cleaning the environment around it.

As we all know, Hyundai is one of the few responsible and caring brands, which is trying its best to innovate for a greener future. This is why they have come up with the “Zero Emission Mobility” Revolution, to help build a cleaner and brighter future for India. Recently, the Korea Manufacturers’ Association (KAMA) shared the strong developments made in the area of Fuel Cell technology and also spoke about the global success of the commercially available Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle – Hyundai NEXO, at the first International Organisation of Motor Vehicles Manufacturer (OICA) Conference in Mumbai, India.

Commenting on the Initiation of Feasibility Study for Fuel Cell Vehicle, Mr S S Kim, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, said, “Progress for Humanity with Zero Emission Mobility is our responsibility and vision to make a long-term positive transformation for our future generations. We have initiated the feasibility study for Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle in India and promise to bring The Ultimate Solution with Zero Emission Mobility.”

In other news, Hyundai Motors recently unveiled the Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at the 2019 Los Angeles International Auto Show. The Vision T is the seventh concept car to come out of Hyundai’s Design Center in the past few years. This new concept expresses Hyundai’s new evolving global design language. The Vision T concept gets an urban SUV design, a matte-green exterior finish and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.