Auto Technicians From Around The World Display Their Talent At The 2019 Hyundai World Skill Olympics

South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer and India’s second-biggest car supplier, Hyundai Motor Company, recently announced the successful completion of the 2019 World Skill Olympics, which was held from 16th October to 18th October. This event was a platform for Hyundai’s top automotive service experts from around the world to go up against each other in an intense skills competition to improve their skills using systematic training and by sharing up-to-date information in a uniquely interactive environment. The Hyundai World Skill Olympics was first held in 1995 and ever since, this competition has been a much anticipated and celebrated gathering of Hyundai’s expert technicians, who compete for top prizes and honours.

During the main event, the contenders had to give a written test, which was purely based on products and repair procedures. After that, the participants had to give two rounds of practical tests, that included engine, electrical, chassis systems and components, along with multi-systems diagnosis and repair. The 2019 Hyundai World Skill Olympics was held at the Hyundai Cheonan Global Learning Center in Korea this week. This year’s event drew over 117 participants, including 66 entrants (dealer technicians) and 51 observers (dealer staffers) from more than 51 countries. All these participants hail from different parts of the world, which include North America, Central and South America, Europe and Russia, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

“Hyundai Motor is strengthening its future competitiveness by providing quality time to its valued customers, enabled by the industry-best skills of its technicians. For this reason, we have put much weight behind supporting our service professionals and hosted the Hyundai World Skill Olympics since 1995,” said Wonhong Cho, the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Customer Experience Division at Hyundai Motor. “Going forward, Hyundai Motor will continue to assist its service experts to master industry-leading competencies, so that they can offer the best possible service on the front line of satisfying our valued customers.”

“It is a tremendous honour winning this prestigious competition after contending with talented technicians from all over the world,” said Dean Hodge (U.K.), a technician at HMUK, the singles gold medalist at the event. “I have always felt proud to be a staff member of Hyundai Motor, a truly international company. I will put my knowledge and skills to constantly serving customers better and winning their hearts.”