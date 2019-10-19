Comparsion: Toyota Vellfire Vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

As we all know, Toyota has been quite good at making large MPVs and SUVs for a long time. Starting with the Innova and Qualis, and then improving them further down the line with facelifts and launching the Innova Crysta, Toyota has come a long way. But, now the Japanese brand is soon expected to take on Mercedes-Benz in the ultra-luxury MPV segment in India, with the launch of the Vellfire. The Toyota Vellfire will soon be taking on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the Indian market, however, these two vehicles almost cost around INR 1 crore on-road, which is why they fall in the ultra-expensive range and cannot be compared with any other cars. So, let’s have a look at how these cars compete against each other:

Dimensions

The Toyota Vellfire carries a bold and aggressive chrome design, as it gets twin LED headlamps with turn indicators and an overall rugged and masculine look, which makes it look very substantial and huge. However, on the other hand, the Mercedes Benz V-Class is, in fact, the bigger one in terms of dimensions and overall design. Specifically talking about dimensions, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is 205mm longer, 78mm wider and also gets a 200mm longer wheelbase than the Vellfire, whereas the Vellfire is only bigger in 2 aspects: 15mm taller and gets a fuel tank capacity of 75 litres, which is almost 18 litres bigger than that of the V-Class.

Toyota Vellfire Mercedes-Benz V-Class Length (mm) 4935 5140 Width (mm) 1850 1928 Height (mm) 1895 1880 Wheelbase (mm) 3000 3200 Ground Clearance (mm) 160 N/A Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 75 57 Gross Vehicle Weight (kgs) 2590 3100

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Vellfire is fitted with a 2,494cc petrol engine that is capable of producing 180 PS of power at 6000 rpm and 235 Nm of peak torque at 4100 rpm. While the V-Class gets a 2,143 cc diesel engine with a maximum power of 165 PS at 3800 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque at 2400 rpm. Both, these luxury MPVs are also fitted with automatic gearboxes.

Toyota Vellfire Mercedes-Benz V-Class Engine Displacement (CC) 2,494 2143 Power (PS @ RPM) 180 @ 6000 165 @ 3800 Torque (Nm @ RPM) 235 @ 4100 500 @ 2400 Gearbox CVT 7G – Tronic Plus Top Speed (kmph) 170 195 0-100 kmph Pickup time (seconds) 11.3 10.9

Price

The first thing that comes to our mind when we hear luxury, is money/price. So, according to sources, the Toyota Vellfire is expected to cost around INR 80 lakhs (ex-showroom, India), while the top variant of the existing Mercedes V-class is priced at INR 81,90,000 (ex-showroom, India).