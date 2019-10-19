Comparsion: Toyota Vellfire Vs Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Trending:
As we all know, Toyota has been quite good at making large MPVs and SUVs for a long time. Starting with the Innova and Qualis, and then improving them further down the line with facelifts and launching the Innova Crysta, Toyota has come a long way. But, now the Japanese brand is soon expected to take on Mercedes-Benz in the ultra-luxury MPV segment in India, with the launch of the Vellfire. The Toyota Vellfire will soon be taking on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class in the Indian market, however, these two vehicles almost cost around INR 1 crore on-road, which is why they fall in the ultra-expensive range and cannot be compared with any other cars. So, let’s have a look at how these cars compete against each other:

Dimensions

The Toyota Vellfire carries a bold and aggressive chrome design, as it gets twin LED headlamps with turn indicators and an overall rugged and masculine look, which makes it look very substantial and huge. However, on the other hand, the Mercedes Benz V-Class is, in fact, the bigger one in terms of dimensions and overall design. Specifically talking about dimensions, the Mercedes-Benz V-Class is 205mm longer, 78mm wider and also gets a 200mm longer wheelbase than the Vellfire, whereas the Vellfire is only bigger in 2 aspects: 15mm taller and gets a fuel tank capacity of 75 litres, which is almost 18 litres bigger than that of the V-Class.

Toyota VellfireMercedes-Benz V-Class
Length (mm)49355140
Width (mm)18501928
Height (mm)18951880
Wheelbase (mm)30003200
Ground Clearance (mm)160N/A
Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)7557
Gross Vehicle Weight (kgs)25903100

Toyota Vellfire front quarter

Engine and Performance

Under the hood, the Toyota Vellfire is fitted with a 2,494cc petrol engine that is capable of producing 180 PS of power at 6000 rpm and 235 Nm of peak torque at 4100 rpm. While the V-Class gets a 2,143 cc diesel engine with a maximum power of 165 PS at 3800 rpm and 500 Nm of peak torque at 2400 rpm. Both, these luxury MPVs are also fitted with automatic gearboxes.

Toyota VellfireMercedes-Benz V-Class
Engine Displacement (CC)2,4942143
Power (PS @ RPM)180 @ 6000165 @ 3800
Torque (Nm @ RPM)235 @ 4100500 @ 2400
GearboxCVT7G – Tronic Plus
Top Speed (kmph)170195
0-100 kmph Pickup time (seconds)11.310.9

V Class blue

Price

The first thing that comes to our mind when we hear luxury, is money/price. So, according to sources, the Toyota Vellfire is expected to cost around INR 80 lakhs (ex-showroom, India), while the top variant of the existing Mercedes V-class is priced at INR 81,90,000 (ex-showroom, India).

Toyota VellfireMercedes-Benz V-Class
Prices – Top Variant (ex-showroom, India)INR 80,00,000 (Expected)INR 81,90,000
