2020 Hyundai Verna Facelift – What To Expect?

South Korean carmaker, Hyundai, is expected to launch the 2020 Verna in India by next year. There are many consumers in India who are waiting for this car to be launched in the Indian market, as the Verna is one of the most favourite family sedans in India. The new version of the Verna has already been previewed in the Chinese market and Hyundai will likely launch the same version in India with the steering wheel on the right side. Once launched the car will be equipped with BS-VI engine options and will continue to rival the Honda City, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Toyota Yaris in the family saloon segment. Here is a list of what to expect from the new 2020 Hyundai Verna:

BlueLink Connectivity

Just like the newly launched Venue and the Elantra facelift, the 2020 Verna is also expected to get Hyundai’s BlueLink Connectivity features such as an in-built sim, phone connectivity, remote connectivity, advanced infotainment features and emergency services.

BS6 Compliance

Hyundai will also have to equip the Verna with BS6 compliant engines to keep up with the newly launched emission and safety norms launched by the government of India. Expect the Verna to get the 1.5-litre diesel engine from the Seltos and a couple of turbocharged petrol engines with varying power figures for different variants. Both the petrol and diesel engines will get manual and automatic gearbox options.

Segment-First Features

In terms of features, the out-going Verna is already a feature-rich offering, however, Hyundai will now offer new segment-first features like a fully-digital instrument console, advanced connectivity features, wireless charging and many more.

New Sporty Design

The new Verna will also be getting a completely refreshed design, that will make the car look even more sporty and aggressive. The front grille is now expected to be wider and bigger than the previous generation version. The front and rear bumpers are also expected to get some chrome inserts along with black diffusers for a premium yet sporty look. The headlamp units will be getting a new design with smart LED lighting and cornering lights, while the rear taillamp units are expected to be angular in design and get LEDs with a sleek strip connecting them on the trunk of the car.