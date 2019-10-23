Honda Unveils The Next-Gen Jazz At The Tokyo Motor Show 2019

Honda has finally unveiled the Jazz hatchback (Fit) at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. Just a few days back, the new-generation version of the Jazz was teased by Honda, in which the car seemed to get a slightly new design and much lower stance. However, now the car looks much more simple and classic when compared to the previous generation model. This simple design must be the result of the new hybrid powertrain that is fitted in the new 2020 Jazz. The new-gen Jazz was developed with the intention of becoming the globally-accepted standard for compact cars suited to the upcoming eco-friendly era.

Also Read: Next-Generation Honda Jazz Teased Ahead Of Global Unveil

The new-gen Jazz is expected to be unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2020 and once launched, the 2020 Jazz will take on the new Hyundai Elite i20, the upgraded Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and the most awaited Tata Altroz in the premium hatchback segment. Moreover, the all-new Jazz will come in five different variants, so that customers can select the model that is perfect for them depending on their lifestyle and requirements. In terms of smart features and services, the new Jazz gets Honda CONNECT onboard communication module, which is developed exclusively for Honda vehicles. The three services that will be available with the Honda Connect are: Remote control vehicle functions via smartphone, Emergency support services and Security “rush over” services. The hybrid version of the all-new Jazz will be the first Honda compact car equipped with a 2-motor hybrid system. Apart from that, the car will be available in 5 different variants, which are as follows:

BASIC

The basic type of the all-new Fit offers both high-quality design and occupant comfort. This type will feature a simple and endearing design including a front face design with a gentle look and seamless and flowing exterior form.

HOME

This type strives to realize a relaxing and carefully-designed space with high visual and tactile quality by coordinating colours and materials, including natural-looking fabric seats made with high-quality materials, a genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel and Prime Smooth™ soft padding.

NESS

This type features exciting colour coordination and adopts water-repellent materials for the seat surfaces and soft padding on the instrument panel. It is a sporty and fashionable type which will enable customers to enjoy driving just like they enjoy fitness and sports.

CROSSTAR

This type features an exterior design developed exclusively for the CROSSTAR as well as 16-inch aluminium wheels, which look good both in the city and outdoor environment. As for the interior, water-repellent materials are used for seat surfaces and soft padding on the instrument panel. This type projects an enhanced image of a compact and yet tough vehicle.

LUXE

Striving to create a space where people can spend elegant and comfortable time, standard genuine leather seats were designed as an exclusive feature for this type while pursuing excellence in visual and tactile quality. For the exterior, platinum-style chrome plating and 16-inch aluminium wheels were adopted to increase the high-quality feel.