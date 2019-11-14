Honda 2-Wheelers Launches Its First BS6 Compliant Motorcycle – The SP 125; Prices Start From INR 72,900

Today, one of the most innovative and advanced 2-wheeler manufacturers in the world, Honda 2-Wheelers, launched its first BS-VI compliant motorcycle for the Indian market. This newly launched bike is called the SP 125 and it will be one of the most advanced bikes in the 125cc segment, thanks to its various segment-first features and advanced 125cc engine. The bike gets as many as 19 new patent applications, including the patented ACG starter motor, which ensures a quick, silent, jolt-free start and gives 16% more mileage using eco-friendly technology. Prices for the new sporty BS-VI Honda SP 125 start from INR 72,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The main highlights of the bike include a 125cc HET BS-VI PGM-FI engine powered by eSP (Enhanced Smart Power), a fully digital odometer, aggressive fuel tank with edgy graphics, a modern LED headlamp, an engine start/stop switch, integrated headlamp beam and passing switch and a 5-speed transmission among other features. Also, the bike is available in four paint schemes: Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue and Matte Axis Grey Metallic. The bike comes with a 6-year warranty package and is available in 2 variants: Drum and Disc.

Launching the all-new SP 125 BSVI – Honda’s first BSVI motorcycle, Mr Minoru Kato, President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with the love India has given to country’s first BSVI 2Wheeler – Activa 125 BSVI. Our core belief is to create products for our customers that enhance the quality of their daily life and reinforce trust and confidence in brand Honda. Taking forward this journey of #AQuietRevolution, today we are introducing yet another radical product. The SP 125 BSVI would raise the bar for technology, style & performance in the 125cc motorcycle segment’’.

Speaking on the launch of SP 125 BSVI, Mr Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With Honda’s superior technology and many 1st in segment features – SP 125 BSVI provides the best riding performance with 16% more fuel efficiency. Be ready to experience the ‘Power of Silence’ with the all-new sporty, spectacular & spontaneous – SP 125 BSVI.”