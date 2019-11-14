Ford India Celebrates Children’s Day By Launching A New Comic Book About Road Safety

To spread the significance of safer and saner roads, Ford India has launched several unique initiatives on the Children’s Day. The initiatives include a specially created Comic Book titled: ‘Discover More with Ford’ and a bunch of unique engagement zones for children across Ford dealerships from the 14th of November to the 21st of November. Have a look at some of the interesting pages of the ‘Discover More with Ford’ Comic book here:

Talking about the book, this book not only supports Ford’s attempt in making people pause, reflect and discover their on-road behaviour but also teaches the children about new rules and regulations and how to follow them. The ‘Discover More with Ford’ comic is created by India’s leading children’s book illustrator, comic book artist and animator – Priya Kuriyan and is written by Rohini Vij, who is a professional storyteller and the founder of NutSpace Edtech. The story highlights a day in the life of Dia, the lead character, and how she never fails to follow traffic rules. Her courteous behaviour throughout the story makes her a role model not just for the kids travelling with her, but also the readers.

Apart from the Comic Book, Ford dealerships have also organized special on-ground engagement zones to sensitize kids on the significance of road safety with games like Spot the Hazards, Kaun Banega Safety Champion and Ditches & Bridges. Children visiting the dealerships will also be given the tour of the service area, wearing safety gear specially made for them, while playing the role of a technician. In return of their participation, children will be given a gift hamper of safety kits including a safety champion badge, Discover More band and a board game on road safety.

“From providing the best of safety technology in Ford cars –to– encouraging drivers to be courteous to others while driving and follow rules, we believe in making every effort possible to ensure that every family travel safely,” said Kapil Sharma, Director, Communications, Ford India. “With the Comic Book, we look to put an influencer in each car, persuading others to be courteous and drive safe.”