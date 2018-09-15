Ferrari Portofino to Make Its Indian Debut on September 28

Ferrari California, a convertible, front-engined Ferrari, made to cruise across beautiful roads with the wind flowing across your hair while you listen to a beautiful V8 engine grumbling across its rev range. Replaced by the California T, a turbocharged and a yet better driving car has come to the end of its life, making way for the Portofino. Named after an Italian fishing village, the Portofino is going to make its Indian debut on September 28.

The car would still use the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 seen in the California T but is tuned to make more power and torque. The Portofino makes a whopping 600 hp@ 7,500 rpm and a turning force of 760 Nm@ 5,250 rpm. Those numbers add up to a nought to hundred acceleration burst in a matter of 3.6 seconds, which is indeed very fast. Apart from a that, the Portofino carries a new design which makes it look nice, even with the electric hard top on. On the inside, a whole lot of customisation options would be available which also include an optional touchscreen for the passenger. The two-seater sports car can be customised to any extent to suit the needs of the buyer which of course would come at a great price.

The California and the California T had a great run in the Indian market, the Portofino also work its way to the top considering it offers much more than its predecessors. The car would be launched at Select Cars, Delhi, one of the two Ferrari dealers in India. After the launch, the car could be brought from either of the two dealers, with a base price tag of around INR 4,00,00,000 (Ex-Showroom).