Wonder Kit Transforms Kawasaki Z125 Pro To Ninja H2; And It’s Bloody Good!

Let’s face it, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 isn’t for everyone. Even if you have the riding skills, the price tag makes it difficult to buy one. So if you’re someone who aspires to buy the H2 but do not have that kind of money, let us introduce you to the “h2”. The h2 (yes, with a small “h”) is near perfect replica of the Kawasaki H2 and is available for a small fraction of the price of the 200 HP supercharged motorcycle.

The company responsible for the h2 is called Pleasure MC who are specialists in creating molds to visually transform motorcycles. The h2 is based on Kawasaki’s smallest Z series motorcycle, the Z125 Pro. Although smaller in size, the body kit has been neatly designed to replicate the superbike. The fascia, rear-view mirrors, fairing, fuel tank, saddle, rear panel and the exhaust design are remarkably crafted to make the humble 125cc stand apart from the standard model. A trellis-frame graphic on the standard chassis makes it even more identical to the 200hp masterpiece from the Japanese manufacturer. The attention to detail is truly remarkable.

You’d trade a whole lot of power as the 125cc single cylinder, SOHC 2 Valve, air cooled engine with fuel injection puts out 9.5 PS. The H2, on the other hand, uses a 4 cylinder, liquid cooled 998cc supercharged motor that produces a power output of 210 PS while the peak torque is rated at 133.5 Nm.

Will you choose the h2 over the H2? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Source: SoyMotero