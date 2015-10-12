Render : Digitally modified Mahindra TUV300 gets lowered; adds bling

Digital artist Meet Singh sends us this render of the Mahindra TUV300, which gets a complete visual makeover. Meet has significantly lowered the ride height of Mahindra’s latest compact SUV in Photoshop, apart from adding a host of embellishments that make the TUV300 look dapper.

The TUV’s square wheel arches have been digitally replaced by oval ones, which now host large, multi-spoke chrome wheels wrapped around low profile tires. The front grille does away with the Jeep inspired slats and now comprises of three distinct segments, while the TUV’s headlamp clusters never looked better, with neatly grafted LED strips and projector illumination.

Final touches include blacked out C- and D-pillars, chrome trimming below the doors, tinted windows, de-badged flanks and a gloss black paint-job. This one of the classiest TUV300 modifications we’ve come across on the internet, and if you wish to see more, click here.

The Mahindra TUV300 is a 7-seater compact SUV powered by a 1.5-litre mHawk80 diesel engine, which produces 84bhp and 230Nm of torque. Fuel efficiency is rated at 18.49 kmpl (ARAI), while prices start from INR 6.9 lakh. Read our exhaustive review of the Mahindra TUV300 here.