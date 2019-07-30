LIST: Top-Selling Scooters Of June 2019

Since the past 10 years, the Honda Activa has been the best-selling scooter in India and according to recent sales reports, the leader remains untouched, as the Activa has sells 4 times as much than the 2nd placed TVS Jupiter, in June 2019. The rest of the scooters have also shown a fair amount of improvement in sales, but unfortunately, they couldn’t match up to India’s oldest and most loved Scooter. Let’s have a look at all the scooters which have made it to the top-10 list of June 2019, in terms of sales:

Honda Activa

Despite a sharp drop in sales, the Activa continues its legacy of being India’s number one scooter by selling over 2,36,739 units in the month of June.

Sales in June 2018: 2,92,294

Sales In June 2019: 2,36,739

Growth: (-19%)

TVS Jupiter

Jupiter is TVS’ best-selling scooter and it has proved its worth every time. Despite a slight decrease in sales, the TVS Jupiter has managed to sell over 56,254 units in June 2019.

Sales in June 2018: 59,729

Sales In June 2019: 56,254

Growth: (-6%)

Suzuki Access 125

The Access 125 is one of the oldest scooters in Suzuki’s Indian lineup, yet it has sold over 49,366 units in June 2019, which is about 12% more than June 2018.

Sales in June 2018: 38,338

Sales In June 2019: 49,366

Growth: 29%

Honda Dio

The Honda Dio recently crossed the 30 lakh sales milestone and proved that it is one of the most popular scooters among millennials. The Dio sold over 43,749 units in June this year.

Sales in June 2018: 40,738

Sales In June 2019: 43,749

Growth: 7%

TVS Ntorq

The Ntorq is TVS’ latest entrant in the market, yet it has managed to capture the public’s attention and reach the top-10 list in such a short span of time. The NTorq has sold about 21,738 units in June 2019.

Sales in June 2018: 17,203

Sales In June 2019: 21,738

Growth: 26%

Yamaha Fascino

The Fascino is one of Yamaha’s most successful scooters in the market, yet it faced a slight decrease in sales when compared to the previous year’s sales figures.

Sales in June 2018: 17,216

Sales In June 2019: 15,519

Growth: (-10%)

Hero Destini 125

The Destini 125 is Hero’s brand new scooter, which was launched in October last year. The Hero Destini 125 has sold over 11,292 units in the month of June this year, which is quite impressive for a newly launched vehicle.

Sales in June 2018: 0

Sales In June 2019: 11,292

Growth: (N/A)

Yamaha RayZ

The RayZ is Yamaha’s second best-selling scooter and it was able to sell over 10,696 units in June 2019.

Sales in June 2018: 12,416

Sales In June 2019: 10,696

Growth: (-14%)

TVS Scooty Pep+

The Scooty Pep+ is TVS’s third best-selling scooter which could make it to the top-10 list this month. The scooter managed to sell 10,631 units in the month of June.

Sales in June 2018: 12,135

Sales In June 2019: 10,631

Growth: (-12%)

Honda Grazia

The Grazia is the upgraded version of the Activa 125, which was supposed to follow the footsteps of the Activa and be a segment killer in the 125cc segment. But, surprisingly the Grazia failed to attract attention and was only able to sell 10,388 units in the month of June, this year.