LIST: Top-10 Best-Selling Cars Of August 2019

The sudden increase in traffic fines, fuel prices and repair costs have made the life of a common man quite difficult in recent times, which is also one of the reasons behind the slow down of the automotive industry. These few factors have not only affected the sales in the 2 and 4-wheeler market but have also made companies face massive losses. Even though the festive season is around the corner, the 4-wheeler market is showing no signs of improvement. The sales in August 2019 is also quite low when compared to the previous month sales. Here is a list of the top-10 best-selling cars in the month of August:

MARUTI SUZUKI DZIRE

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is a compact sedan based on the Swift hatchback. The compact size of the car combined with the additional space and boot appeals to many people. Prices for this compact sedan start from INR 5.70 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 12,923 units

Sales in August 2019: 13,274 units

Growth: 3%

MARUTI SUZUKI SWIFT

One of India’s oldest hatchbacks, the Swift, has been known as a practical and inexpensive to maintain car which also happens to be fun to drive. In its third generation of production right now, prices for the Swift start from INR 4.99 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 12,677 units

Sales in August 2019: 12,444 units

Growth: (-2%)

MARUTI SUZUKI WAGONR

Despite the launch of the Hyundai Santro, the new generation Maruti Suzuki WagonR does not seem to be affected by its newly launched rival and continues to be one of the best-sellers in its segment. Prices for the WagonR start from INR 4.20 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 15,062 units

Sales in August 2019: 11,402 units

Growth: (-24%)

MARUTI SUZUKI BALENO

The Baleno is Maruti’s answer to the Hyundai i20 and Volkswagen Polo, in the premium hatchback segment. This car can be brought exclusively through Maruti’s Nexa channel, which has been made to offer a more premium experience. Prices for the Baleno start from INR 5.59 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 10,482 units

Sales in August 2019: 11,067 units

Growth: 6%

MARUTI SUZUKI ALTO

The most popular car in the Indian market, in terms of sales, the Alto just received a facelift a couple of months ago. The new facelift might also be one of the reasons the Alto is able to maintain its position in the top-10 list. Prices for the Alto start from INR 2.94 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 11,577 units

Sales in August 2019: 10,123 units

Growth: (-13%)

HYUNDAI GRAND I10

Placed in the mid-hatchback segment, the i10 comes second to the Swift, which is placed a bit higher in this list. The i10 has been on sale in our country for quite some time and the car recently received a new avatar in the form of the new Grand i10 NIOS. Prices for this hatchback start from INR 5.5 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 5,081 units

Sales in August 2019: 9,403 units

Growth: 85%

HYUNDAI VENUE

The recently launched Venue made its entry into the top 10 list of best-selling cars a couple of months ago and continues to climb the best-selling list. Prices for the new Venue start from INR 6.50 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 9,585 units

Sales in August 2019: 9,342 units

Growth: (-3%)

MARUTI SUZUKI EECO

With the Omni being taken off the showroom a couple of months ago, the Eeco happens to be the only van in Maruti’s portfolio. The Eeco is sold in many variants, with multiple interior layouts to cater to various different applications. Prices of the Eeco start from INR 3.55 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 9,814 units

Sales in August 2019: 8,658 units

Growth: (-12%)

MARUTI SUZUKI ERTIGA

The Ertiga is the only 7-seater MUV in the top 10 list of best-selling cars of August 2019, and it has successfully maintained its position in the list since a long time now. Prices for the new Ertiga start from INR 7.44 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Sales in July 2019: 9,222 units

Sales in August 2019: 8,391 units

Growth: (-9%)

MARUTI SUZUKI VITARA BREZZA

Maruti’s offering to the sub-4-metre SUV segment is the Vitara Brezza. The launch of the Venue is one of the main reasons why Brezza’s market share has drastically reduced, which is also why the SUV couldn’t make it to the previous month’s best-selling list. Prices of the Vitara Brezza start from INR 7.68 Lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)