Honda CBR500R: What To Expect From The Upcoming Faired Sports Bike?

Honda recently launched the updated CBR500R in global markets and has received a positive response from experts worldwide. Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has been planning the launch of the sports bike in India for some time now and in all likelihood, the bike will be locally assembled here to put it in a competitive price bracket.

The ‘CBR’ prefix has always had a special place for enthusiastic motorists even in a budget centric market like India. With the CBR250R being discontinued altogether, bikers here would be expecting something similar or even something more from the larger, more powerful CBR650R. So what can we expect from the CBR500R?

Styling & Features

The new CBR500R’s aggressive styling comes with two great color options that keep it right at the front of the pack in terms of eye-appeal. The aerodynamic bodywork also provides significant advantages in air management for added rider comfort, along with a low drag coefficient and effective cooling. The faired sports bike borrows styling cues from its elder brothers like the Fireblade and CBR 650F. The CBR250R was styled more in line with the VFR but the CBR500R justifies the ‘CBR’ tag, at least when it comes to the overall styling.

It features an all-new aggressive LED headlight which is complemented by a fully digital instrument cluster that reads out information like two trip meters, an odometer, time, gear position and shift-up indicator. It also features an LED taillight and turn indicators. Overall, the design is similar to the previous generation although the addition of body graphics adds to the sporty nature of this speedy beast. The new aluminium Y-spoke cast wheels adds feather to the overall styling.

Engine

Powering the CBR500R is a Euro 5-compliant(equivalent to BS6 in India) 471cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that belts out 47.5PS at 8600rpm and 43Nm at 6500rpm. Its 6-speed transmission comes paired with a slip-and-assist clutch. Fuel tank capacity is rated at 17.1 litres. Honda has tweaked the engine to produce 4 percent more power and torque between 3000rpm and 7000rpm thanks to revised inlets, exhaust, and valve timing.

Other Mechanical Updates

Suspension components include a 41mm telescopic front fork with spring preload adjustability. The rear gets a preload-adjustable Pro-link mono-shock. It comes to a halt using a 320mm front and a 240mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. As far as handling is concerned, Honda claims the new CBR500R is stronger and lighter than its predecessor. The CBR500R’s diamond-shaped 35mm steel-tube mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for a superior ride and handling.

Expected India Launch

Although there has been no official word from Honda, there are good chances of the CBR500R making its way to India. The Honda CBR500R is likely to be priced at around Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) and is expected to enter the country via the CKD route initially. Gauging the audience’s response from the bike, the Japanese manufacturer might later decide to fully localise the motorcycle in the future. But that’s still some time away. We can expect it to hit showrooms in India towards the end of this year or early next year.