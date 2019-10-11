Here Is A List Of The Top-5 Most Expensive Bikes Available In India

Many premium 2-wheeler manufacturers like BMW, Kawasaki, Ducati, Honda, Harley Davidson, etc are known to develop bikes with the latest technologies available to make it more comfortable, innovative and fast. In the process of doing so, these companies give their best to make the bike a masterpiece, which is why the prices for these bikes start pretty high. There are many companies who believe that the Indian 2-wheeler industry is an untapped market, which is why they have made many super expensive and exotic bikes available in the country. Let’s have a look at the top-5 most expensive bikes available in India:

BMW HP4 Race (Price- Rs 85 lakh)

BMW HP4 Race tops the list of the most expensive bike available for sale in India with a price tag of Rs 85 lakh (ex-showroom). There are only 750 units available all around the world. The extensive use of carbon fibre makes this bike even more special, as the frame is made out of carbon fibre and weighs just 7.5kg. But the only disappointing fact about this bike is that it’s not road legal and can be ridden on a race track only. The HP4 Race is powered by a 999cc four-cylinder engine, churning 215 PS of power and 120Nm of torque.

Kawasaki Ninja H2R (Price- Rs 75.80 lakh)

The second most expensive bike in the list is the Kawasaki Ninja H2R, as the prices for this bike start from Rs 75.80 lakh. The Ninja H2R is also a track-only bike just like the BMW HP4 Race. The extensive use of carbon fibre can also be seen on the H2R in the form of the fairing. The bike is capable of producing a massive 306 HP (without ram air) and 326 HP (with ram air) from a supercharged 998cc, four-cylinder engine.

Ducati Panigale V4 25 Anniversario 916 (Price- Rs 54.90 lakh)

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the iconic Ducati 916, the brand launched the limited-edition Panigale V4 25 Anniversario to pay tribute to the iconic legend. Only 500 units of this bike will be made and sold all across the world. This limited-edition Anniversario 916 model is based on the Panigale V4 S and shares most of its mechanicals with it, but comes with a lot of upgrades to make it more track-focused. The bike uses a powerful 1103cc engine which produces 214 HP and a peak torque of 124Nm.

Ducati Panigale V4 R (Price- Rs 51.87 lakh)

The Panigale V4 R is a track-focused bike made to participate in the WSBK (World Super Bike) championship and is based on the already available Panigale V4 which uses a much bigger 1103cc engine. The engine on the Panigale V4 R is a 998cc unit which produces 221 HP as standard and 234 HP with the Akrapovic exhaust and a peak torque of 112Nm.

Also Read: Here Is A List Of The Most Expensive And Exotic Cars Available In India

Ducati Panigale V4 Speciale (Price- Rs 51.80 lakh)

The fifth most expensive bike in India is also from Ducati’s stable. The Panigale V4 Speciale is one of Ducati’s limited edition bikes, limited to just 1500 units while being priced at Rs 51.80 lakh. The bike is heavily based on the regular Panigale V4 as it shares the same powertrain and design but featured a new and different graphic scheme.