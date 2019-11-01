Comparison: Kawasaki Z H2 Vs Ducati Streetfighter V4

Japanese superbike manufacturer, Kawasaki, had recently previewed its most powerful streetfighter bike at the Tokyo Motor Show 2019. On the same date, on the other side of the world, Ducati unveiled its most powerful naked bike at the Ducati World premiere. Just the way Kawasaki’s Z H2 streetfighter is based on the fully-faired H2, even Ducati’s Streetfighter V4 is based on the Panigale V4 Supersports bike. As both these bikes were launched on the same date, we can easily get the idea of how important this rivalry is, which is why we have compiled a list of all the important specifications to understand how these bikes actually compete with each other on paper. Have a look:

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, Kawasaki and Ducati haven’t revealed the exact dimensions of both the bikes, however, they have revealed a few details to give us a rough idea of how these bikes would actually fare in the real world. The Streetfighter V4 gets a longer wheelbase and a higher seat when compared to the Z H2, however, in terms of fuel tank capacity, the Kawasaki gets the advantage, thanks to its bigger fuel tank. If you compare the overall weight, the Ducati comes out to be the winner, as it weighs just 201 kgs, which is quite light for a litre-class bike.

Kawasaki Z H2 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Length (mm) N/A N/A Width (mm) N/A N/A Height (mm) N/A N/A Wheelbase (mm) 1455 1488 Seat Height (mm) 830 845 Ground Clearance (mm) N/A N/A Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 19 16 Kerb Weight (kgs) 239 201

Chassis

Talking about the chassis, both the bikes get a similar front and rear suspension set-up. However, the frames are different, as Ducati uses an Aluminium Alloy to reduce weight, while Kawasaki uses high-tensile Steel. Both the bikes also get R17 wheels, but the Ducati gets a 10mm fatter tyre at the rear. Also, the bikes get dual front discs and a single rear disc set-up, which is required due to the immense power produced by these bikes.

Kawasaki Z H2 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Frame High-Tensile Steel Aluminium Alloy Front Suspension Adjustable USD Forks Adjustable USD Forks Rear Suspension Monoshock Monoshock Front Brake 290mm Dual Discs 330mm Dual Discs Rear Brake 250mm Single Disc 245mm Single Disc Front Tyre 120/70 ZR17 120/70 ZR17 Rear Tyre 190/55 ZR17 200/60 ZR17

Engine And Transmission

The Kawasaki Z H2 gets a 998cc engine, while the Ducati Streetfighter V4 gets a 1,103cc engine. This might also be one of the reasons why Ducati produces more power when compared to the Kawasaki. The Streetfighter V4 is more powerful of the two because it produces over 210 PS of power, while the Z H2 manages to churn out 200 PS. However, in terms of torque, Kawasaki gets the upper hand, as it produces 137 Nm of peak torque, while the Streetfighter V4 produces 123 Nm of peak torque. Also, both the bikes come paired with advanced 6-speed gearboxes.