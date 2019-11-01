Hyundai Motor India Registers Highest Monthly Sales For 2019 In October

Hyundai Motor India registered the highest domestic sales of 2019, accounting for 50,010 units in the month of October 2019. For the same month, the Hyundai Elite i20 clocked record sales of over 14,700 units. Compared to October 2018, domestic sales recorded a negative growth of -3.8%, where 52,001 units were sold in the same month last year. However, exports registered a growth of 4.5%, where 13,600 units were shipped in October 2019, against 13,019 in October 2018. Cumulative sales for the month of October 2019 stood at 63,610 units, against 65,020 units for the same month in the previous year.

Commenting on the sales performance by Hyundai, Mr Vikas Jain, National Sales Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Hyundai Motor India has again outperformed despite long market slowdown registering Highest Cumulative Sales of 63,610 units in the month of October 2019 showcasing customer confidence and trust in brand Hyundai. Our Super Performer Brands – Venue, Nios, Elite i20 & Creta added joy to festivities of our customers with a strong performance in a single month. We are confident that Hyundai Motor India would continue to march towards the year-end on a positive note, meeting and exceeding our customers’ aspirations.”

After witnessing a strong slowdown, mood in the auto sector is upbeat after sales picked up during the festive season. Most manufacturers have registered a growth compared to previous months in 2019 and are now gearing up to unveil their BS-VI-ready portfolio in the coming months. To prepare for the transition, a lot of manufacturers have already begun focusing on reducing their system inventory of current stock.

Hyundai is currently testing next-gen models of the Creta and the i20 in India, ahead of their introduction next year. The Verna is about to be facelifted too and a new model is expected in 2020. At the Auto Expo in February next year, we expect the Korean carmaker to introduce us to their new-gen models and launch them once the new norms are in effect. Unlike Maruti, Hyundai will continue to power its cars with diesel engines in the BS-VI-era, however, the ones which will offer the choice of a diesel engine will cost much more than what they do now.