Compact SUVs Under INR 8 Lakh In India – Pros, Cons and Prices
Compact SUVs offer you the best of both worlds. Sitting up high above the road, one has a commanding view of things ahead and for being less than 4 metres long, compact SUVs are easy to move around in the city. These cars being in the sub-4-meter category, get huge tax benefits, enabling manufacturers to price it attractively. For the road conditions in India, these vehicles with their ample ground clearance, make a lot of sense. Interested? Here is our list of the best SUVs you can buy, all under INR 8 Lakh.
Tata Nexon:
The Nexon may be the latest entry in this segment, but it sure has established itself as a serious threat to the other cars. With the new impact 2.0 design language, the Nexon may be the best looking car in the class and also happens to be the safest.
- What’s good: Option of both petrol and diesel engines with AMT | 5-star safety rating | Space
- What’s not so good: Design can be too futuristic for some
- Prices start at INR 6.23 Lakh, ex-showroom.
Ford Ecosport:
The car that created this segment of SUVs, the Ecosport is one of the eldest players in this segment. Being the most fun-to-drive car in this segment, the Ecosport also boasts of supreme build quality.
- What’s good: Great build quality | The best driver’s car in this segment | Inexpensive Service costs
- What’s not so good: No automatic diesel option
- Prices start at INR 7.82 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:
The Brezza is Maruti’s offering in this segment of cars. Equipped with safety aids like dual airbags and ABS as standard, this little SUV scored an impressive 4-stars in the Global NCAP crash test.
- What’s good: Inexpensive to maintain | Maruti’s vast service network | Efficient, yet, punchy engine
- What’s not so good: No petrol option
- Prices start at INR 7.58 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.
Also Read: 100cc Bikes In India
Honda WR-V:
Honda too wanted a piece of the sub-compact SUV action. The WR-V is a brilliant, no-nonsense product which also gets you that very popular and perceived as premium, Honda badge. Powered by Honda’s i-vtec and i-dtec engines, the WR-V offers great value for money.
- What’s good: Comes with a sunroof | Honda’s reliability |
- What’s not so good: No automatic option available
- Prices start at INR 7.79 Lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi.