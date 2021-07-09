BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe- Big Surprises Come In Small Packages!

What you’re looking at here is a new entry-level BMW. It’s smaller than the 3 series and would also burn a smaller hole in your pocket. It even has a front-wheel-drive powertrain which is not a BMW characteristic. So, what makes the 2 Series Gran Coupe worthy of the BMW badge and worth considering? Let’s find out how this sexy little coupe punches above its weight.

Design

The real talking point of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is its design. From the downwards swooping roofline which lends it the Coupe styling or the frameless windows, everything oozes style. The front gets BMW’s new kidney grille, and it is flanked by a set of LED lights. This M-sport version gets aggressive styling elements such as large air dams with integrated air curtains. You also get LED fog lamps exclusive to the M-sport trim. The two creases on the bonnet finish off the front look which truly has a character of its own. You realize the Gran Coupe’s sporty credentials when you look at it from the side. The 18inch M alloy wheels and frameless windows are truly smashing. The rear features wide LED taillamps and a black applique running across the boot. The black diffusor with dual exhaust tips finishes off the look of this M-sport package. All in all, BMW has nailed the design of the 2 Series Gran Coupe and it really doesn’t look like the cheapest one in BMW’s lineup!

Interior

Step into the interiors and you notice how easy it is to get into a comfortable driving position. This is thanks to the driver seat which not only come with electric adjustment with memory function but also with adjustable under-thigh support and electrically adjustable side bolsters. The dashboard follows a familiar BMW design theme and what you will notice is that there is no compromise in quality or the features list. It might be short on cabin space, but BMW has not cut corners anywhere with the generous use of soft-touch materials. You get BMW live cockpit display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with gesture controls, a 200-watt speaker system, panoramic sunroof, six-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, automatic park assists, dual-zone climate control and automatic park distance control to name a few. You also get the usual safety features such as 3-point seatbelts for the rear passengers, six airbags, ABS, DSC, CBC and TCS.

The rear seat of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is a place where you wouldn’t want to be in. The entry is difficult due to the small doors and as soon as you’re in you realize how the headroom is compromised because of the sloping roofline. There is a lack of under-thigh support however the legroom is sufficient. The middle passenger wouldn’t be welcome either because of the high centre tunnel and the inadequate width. BMW has tried to make up for the lack of space by offering more practicality. The 430-litre boot space can be expanded in a 40:20:40 format.

Performance

Smash the throttle to the floor from a standstill and you will be greeted with a healthy dose of torque steer. The 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a 2-litre diesel engine which produces a healthy 190hp and 400nm of torque which is in the same league as the 3 series. The transmission is shared with the 3 series as well which is the quick-shifting ZF 8-speed gearbox. This is an enthusiastic engine and what helps the case further is that the 2 series is lighter than the 3 series. It can do the 0-100km/h dash in around 7.5 seconds and without any fuss as it puts its power down well. The 2 series will also impress you with its fuel efficiency. Slot it into the Eco Pro mode and you can achieve 18km/l easily with a light foot on the highway.

Handling

As we mentioned before, the 2 series is a front-wheel-drive car, unlike the 3 series which is rear-wheel drive. Will you miss the rear-wheel-drive 3 series? Yes, you probably will if you have experienced what a rear-wheel-drive BMW feels like. In insolation, however, the 2 series handles great and the steering is precise. Most of the people won’t have any complaints about it and only the real BMW enthusiasts will feel the lack of a rear-wheel-drive setup. The ride is on the stiffer side which is further accentuated by the low profile 18-inch wheels.

Conclusion

Let’s face it, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is not for everyone. If you want more practicality and a rear-wheel-drive experience, then the 3 series is worth the extra money. If you want better ride quality and space at a similar price, then you can go for the X1. However, if you want a car that looks like a million bucks without breaking the bank then the 2 Series Gran Coupe would be the perfect choice for you.