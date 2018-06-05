Ather Energy Electric Smart Scooter India Launch LIVE Video, Details And Prices

Update 4: The Ather 450 is priced at INR 1,24,750 on road and the Ather 340 is priced at INR 1,09,750 on road. Available with financing option of 8.5%.

Update 3: Check out the technical specification sheets of the new Ather 340 and Ather 450 below

Update 2: Even more performance spec Ather 450 goes on pre-order along with Ather 340.

Update 1: Ather 340 goes on pre-order today (June 5, 2018)

Ather Energy will launch India’s its first electric smart scooter, Ather 340 and the event is currently underway. The electric smart scooter will be available in Bangalore in the first phase of its launch, while rest of the cities will have to wait for some more time. The Ather electric smart scooter will be backed by Ather Energy’s charging infrastructure network, AtherGrid.

Check out the launch event LIVE in the video below.

The list of features on the electric smart scooter include a touchscreen dashboard (integrated with the company’s cloud database), navigation, two riding modes, reverse assist and a smart LED headlamp. Suspension duties are taken care of by twin telescopic forks upfront while the rear uses a monoshock suspension.

