DC Design Maruti Vitara Brezza Revealed

Mumbai based automobile design and customization firm, DC Design have unveiled their take on Maruti Suzuki’s popular compact SUV, the Vitara Brezza.

In the typical DC over-the-top fashion, the modified vehicle features a striking new yellow colour with black accents all around. Up front, the car gets an all-new bumper with bigger air-intakes, LED DRLs and a mesh detailing with a DC Design logo.

Moving to the side, one notices matching side skirts and a faux air intake on the flank with thick chrome outlines. The rear too, gets a modified bumper with false air intakes matching the ones at the front along with flashy chrome quad exhaust tips. A body-coloured embellishment with the DC badging that replaces the Brezza nameplate rounds off the changes to the exterior of the vehicle.

The yellow and black theme continues inside the car with the dual tone dashboard, seats and door trims. The leather seats also get contrast yellow stitching. As if this was not enough, garish glossy wooden panels can be seen across the cabin at places like the horn pad, the side AC vents and the door panels.

DC has, thankfully, not tinkered around with the mechanicals of the car and it continues to run on the 90 PS version of the 1.3L Multi-Jet engine with the 5-speed manual transmission box.