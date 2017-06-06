Motorcycle Bellypan Breaks On Track, Hits Another Rider At Over 225 KPH

When you’re riding a litre-class machine on a race track at eyeball flattening speeds, smallest of things can cause a major damage. So imagine what’d happen if something as big as a motorcycle bellypan comes flying towards you at over 140 mph (225 kph). Ask Joshua Boyd who had a near fatal crash at the Snetterton Circuit in Norfolk, England.

Here’s the video of what happened:

On June 03, 2017, Boyd was knocked unconscious on the Snetterton Circuit at over 225 kph by the bellypan from a Yellow Kawasaki ZX10R. “This incident was caused by carelessness from the owner of the Yellow ZX10R. Properly fastened and secured bodywork doesn’t ‘fall off’. The bellypan made impact with my head at speeds easily exceeding 140mph. I was knocked unconscious immediately, allowing my body to fall back and drape off the side of the bike,” said Boyd in his Facebook post.

Luckily for Boyd, he fell off at the edge of the track before his motorcycle crashed into the guard rails. Boyd escaped the crash without any major injury. His motorcycle was totaled in the crash.