2020 Nissan Kicks vs Rivals: Prices, Specs And Features Compared

2020 Nissan Kicks vs Rivals: Prices, Specs And Features Compared

A fresh spec-to-spec comparison is in order against the Kicks’ nearest rivals- Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster since all of them are now BS6 complaint.

Added in: Comparisons

With the launch of the 2020 Nissan Kicks, the fight within the compact mid-size SUV space has intensified yet again. The Nissan Kicks has received some serious updates in terms of its powertrains. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The diesel engine has been discontinued since it was not BS6 compliant.

A fresh spec-to-spec comparison is in order against the Kicks’ nearest rivals – Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster. We have excluded the Tata Harrier and MG Hector from this comparison since they are larger in size and a segment above the aforementioned products. Let us see how the BS6 avatar of the Kicks fares in this clash.

2020 Nissan Kicks vs Rivals

Engine & Transmission 

While the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta share the same powertrains, the Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster share the same power plant. Point to be noted here is that the Seltos and Creta are offered with three engine options- a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine. Whereas the Kicks, as mentioned before, is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a powerful 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine. The Duster is currently offered with a single petrol engine – the same 1.5-litre unit as the Kicks. However, in the coming months, the Duster will also be offered with the same 1.3-litre turbo petrol unit.

KICKS 2020_1

Nissan KicksRenault DusterKia SeltosHyundai Creta
Engines1.5-litre N/A petrol engine/
1/3 litre turbocharged petrol engine		1.5-litre N/A petrol engine1.5-litre N/A petrol engine/
1.5-litre Diesel Engine/
1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine		1.5-litre N/A petrol engine/
1.5-litre Diesel Engine/
1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine
Power104.55bhp@5600rpm(N/A petrol)/
156 bhp@5600 rpm(turbo petrol)		104.55bhp@5600rpm(N/A petrol)/113.4bhp@6300rpm(N/A petrol)/
113.42bhp@4000rpm(diesel)/
140 bhp @6000 rpm(turbo petrol)		113.4bhp@6300rpm(N/A petrol)/
113.42bhp@4000rpm(diesel)/140 140 bhp @6000 rpm(turbo petrol)
Torque142 Nm (1.5-litre N/A petrol) 254 Nm (Turbo Petrol)142 Nm (1.5-litre N/A petrol)/138 Nm(1.5-litre N/A petrol) / 255 Nm (Turbo Petrol)138 Nm (1.5-litre N/A petrol) / 255 Nm (Turbo Petrol)
Transmission5-speed Manual / 6-speed manual (Turbo)/ CVT5-speed Manual6-speed Manual/ 7-speed DCT/ IVT6-speed Manual/ 7-speed DCT/ IVT

Dimensions

All the products are closely matched to each in terms of dimension.

Renault Duster facelift front quarter

KicksDusterSeltosCreta
Length(mm)4384436043154300
Width(mm)1813182218001790
Height(mm)1656169516451635
Wheelbase(mm)2673267326102610
Ground clearance(mm)210205190190

Features

While the Seltos and Creta lead this segment in terms of features, with both matching each other spec-to-spec, the Nissan in its BS6 avatar has made a few upgrades to its equipment list. The Duster, however, lags behind in this department by a long distance and is not a match for the rest three.

All New CRETA Interior 1

KicksDusterSeltosCreta
Touchscreen8 inch6.9 inch10.25 inch10.25 inch
Android Auto/ Apple CarPlayyes/yesyes/yesyes/yesyes/yes
Wireless Chargingnonoyesyes
LED DRLsyesyesyesyes
Rear Wiper/Defoggeryesyesyesyes
ORVM(power adjustment/power-folding)yes/yesyes/yesyes/yesyes/yes
Automatic Climate Controlyesyesyesyes
Air Purifiernonoyesyes
Power windowsfront/rearfront/rearfront/rearfront/rear
Rear AC Ventsyesnoyesyes
Parking Sensorsrearrearfront & rearrear
Sunroofnonoyesyes
Airbags4266
ABS/EBDyes/yesyes/yesyes/yesyes/yes
Traction Controlnonoyesyes
Tyre Pressure Monitornonoyesyes

Prices

kia seltos 1

While Seltos and Creta are offered in a number of variants, their price bracket is larger due to the number of engines and transmission combinations offered. In comparison, the Kicks is offered with two engine and two transmission options and has lesser number of variants and a smaller price bracket. The Duster is only offered in three variants since it has a single-engine and transmission option and is most affordable in this list.

Ex-showroom pricesKicksDusterSeltosCreta
Petrol 1.5-litreRs 9.49- 9.99 lakhsRs 8.49- 9.99Rs 9.89- 14.09 lakhsRs 9.99- 16.15 lakhs
Diesel 1.5-litreRs 10.34- Rs 16.34 lakhsRs 9.99- Rs 17.20 lakhs
Petrol TurbochargedRs 11.84- Rs 14.14 lakhsRs 13.79- 17.29 lakhsRs 16.16- 17.20 lakh
