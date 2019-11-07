BMW Motorrad’s G 310 Range Recieves Over 600 Bookings During The Festive Season

German bikemaker, BMW Motorrad, recently announced the increase in bookings for its entry-level bikes in India, the G 310R and G 310GS. The popularity of these bikes skyrocketed during the Indian festive season of Navratri, Dussera and Diwali, as it received over 600 bookings, which is also the highest number of bookings ever received in the festive season for BMW Motorrad India. Talking about the bikes, the G 310R and G 310GS represent BMW Motorrad’s foray into the sub-500cc segment in India. These bikes have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally-produced in partnership with TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

Mr Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “BMW Motorrad has an extremely aspirational and distinguished set of products that have gained immense popularity and trust amongst the motorcycling community in India. Together with a highly competitive cost of ownership and steadily expanding outreach throughout the country, BMW Motorrad has created a very strong position for itself in the premium motorcycle segment. All these factors have contributed to the remarkable success of BMW G 310 motorcycles during the festive season exceeding all expectations. For our customers, the irresistible festive offer was the best Diwali gift as they realized their dream to own the ultimate riding machine. With BMW Motorrad community growing strongly in the country, we will continue to set new benchmarks in our performance.”

BMW Motorrad is one of Europe’s biggest motorcycle manufacturers and a well-established brand across the world. BMW Motorrad India officially started its operations as a part of the Indian subsidiary of BMW Group in April 2017 and currently, it has over 23 touch-points across 16 cities in the country. One of the main reasons behind this successful festive season is that BMW Motorrad’s Mumbai dealership, the Navnit Group had announced a month-long offer during the festive season, in which customer’s who were looking to purchase either the BMW G 310R or the G 310GS would be able to get the bikes at ex-showroom prices.