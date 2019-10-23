VIDEO: Check Out The Exhaust Note Of The Benelli Imperiale 400; Is It Better Than The RE Bullet?

Benelli Motorcycles recently launched the Imperiale 400 in the Indian market to take on the Royal Enfield Bullet 350, Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa in the 350-400cc retro-cruiser segment. This is why we have been reviewing the bike in a very detailed manner to see whether it can blend in with the Indian crowd perfectly. Talking about blending in and competing against the likes of the Royal Enfield and Jawa, we felt that the Imperiale 400 should first be able to match up against the exhaust note of its competitors, which is why we made a video about the Imperiale 400’s exhaust. Check it out for yourself and let us know your views in the comments section below.

Talking about the bike, the Imperiale 400 gets an all-new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 compliant engine with electronic fuel injection system. The maximum power produced by this engine is 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The bike is extremely easy to ride and handle, as it has a compact and durable double-cradle frame, while the front gets a 41mm telescopic fork and the rear gets a set of preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers. Apart from that, the retro-classic bike also features a 300mm disc at the front with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS, ensuring an effective and well-balanced braking system.

In terms of design features, the Benelli Imperiale 400 gets an exhaust finished in black with chrome inserts, that highlights the vintage style of this bike. The front also gets a reinforced headlight and the typically retro teardrop tank, which bring out the motorcycle’s true classic essence. Talking about after-sales service, Benelli India is offering the Imperiale 400 with the Best-In-Class ‘3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty’ as standard. The owners will also get complimentary service for the first 2 years, while the Annual Maintenance Contract can be availed after the completion of the first 2 years. The bike is currently available in three paint schemes: Red, Silver and Black, and customers have already started reserving it for a booking amount of Rs 4,000. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at INR 1.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).