Benelli’s Retro-Classic Imperiale 400 Has Been Launched With A Price Tag Of INR 1.69 Lakh

Italian superbike manufacturer, Benelli, has finally launched its most awaited model, the retro-styled Imperiale 400 in the Indian market. The bike is currently available in three paint schemes: Red, Silver and Black, and customers have already started reserving it for a booking amount of Rs 4,000. The Imperiale 400 is Benelli’s way of paying tribute to the historical Benelli-MotoBi range produced in the 1950s. The Imperiale will now take on Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 in the 350-400cc retro-cruiser segment. The Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at INR 1.69 Lakh (ex-showroom, India).

In terms of design, the Benelli Imperiale 400 gets an exhaust finished in black with chrome inserts, that highlights the vintage style of this bike. The front also gets a reinforced headlight and the typically retro teardrop tank, which bring out the motorcycle’s true classic essence. Talking about after-sales service, Benelli India is offering the Imperiale 400 with the Best-In-Class ‘3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty’ as standard. The owners will also get complimentary service for the first 2 years, while the Annual Maintenance Contract can be availed after the completion of the first 2 years.

Mechanically, the Imperiale 400 gets an all-new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 compliant engine with electronic fuel injection system. The maximum power produced by this engine is 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The bike is extremely easy to ride and handle, as it has a compact and durable double-cradle frame, while the front gets a 41mm telescopic fork and the rear gets a set of preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers. Apart from that, the retro-classic bike also features a 300mm disc at the front with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240mm disc with a single-piston calliper at the rear, along with dual-channel ABS, ensuring an effective and well-balanced braking system.

Also Read: Benelli Imperiale 400 Pre-Bookings Now Open; Deliveries To Begin During Diwali

Commenting on the launch of the Benelli Imperiale 400, Mr Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India, said, “We are delighted to launch a series of exciting models in the last two months in the Indian market and this clearly proves Benelli’s commitment to India. We are betting big on the segment, with the launch of the Imperiale 400 and are confident of capturing a significant market share with a number of dealership launches set to take place, to ensure that our services and the Imperiale 400 is within reach for every rider out there.”