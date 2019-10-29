Benelli Imperiale 400: Top-5 Highlights

One of Italy’s most popular 2-wheeler manufacturers, Benelli, had recently launched the retro-themed Imperiale 400 in the Indian market. This newly launched bike will now take on the Royal Enfield Classic 350 and the Jawa in the 350-400cc retro-cruiser segment. Customers have already started reserving the bike for a booking amount of Rs 4,000, while the deliveries are scheduled to commence in the next few days. Let’s have a look at some of the main highlights of this bike:

Also Read: VIDEO: Check Out The Exhaust Note Of The Benelli Imperiale 400; Is It Better Than The RE Bullet?

Design and Colour Options

The Imperiale 400 is a retro-classic motorcycle, specially developed to recreate the historic Benelli-MotoBi range which was made in the 1950s. The bike gets an exhaust finished in black with chrome inserts that highlight the vintage style. While the front gets a reinforced headlight with the typically retro teardrop tank, to bring out the motorcycle’s true classic character. Currently, the bike is available in three paint schemes: Red, Silver and Black.

Engine And Transmission

The Imperiale 400 gets an all-new SOHC, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled BS4 compliant engine with electronic fuel injection system. The maximum power produced by this engine is 21 PS at 5,500 rpm and 29Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. This engine is then paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Chassis and Dimensions

The bike gets a compact and durable double-cradle frame, with a 41mm front telescopic suspension and a set of preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers at the rear. Apart from that, the retro-classic bike also features a 300mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear, both of which are governed by Dual-channel ABS (Anti-Braking System). In terms of dimensions, the Imperiale is 2,170 mm long, 820 mm wide, 1,120 mm tall and gets a wheelbase of 1,440 mm. Also, the bike gets a total fuel tank capacity of 12-litres and weighs over 205 kgs.

After-Sales Service

Benelli India offers the Imperiale 400 with a Best-In-Class ‘3-Year Unlimited Kilometre Warranty’ as standard. Apart from that, the owners will also get complimentary service for the first 2 years, while the Annual Maintenance Contract can be availed after the completion of the first 2 years.

Price

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is priced at INR 1.69 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and will almost reach INR 1.9-2.0 lakh (on-road, India). With such competitive pricing, the Imperiale 400 can give a tough competition to the Royal Enfield Classic 350/Bullet 350 and the newly launched Jawa motorcycle.