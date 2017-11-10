Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Supercharged Sports Tourer: Images, Specs, features, Launch Details and Price

Teased a few weeks back as a one of its kind, ultra powerful, supercharged sports tourer, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX has broken cover at EICMA and emerges as a super desirable machine to those with an obsession for long distance riding. Imbibing the sports tourer template wherein the nimble, sporty handling of a supersport is fused with a comfortable ride, a pillion seat and a wind deflector, the Ninja H2 SX is an extremity for the brief, and we love it for that. Here’s what you need to know.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Engine and Specs

The Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX shares its 1000cc supercharged engine with the H2 with a power output of 200hp and torque rated at 137 Nm. The engine and transmission, however, has been modified to make it more suitable for touring.

The H2’s intake and supercharger bits have been altered. The cylinder head is new, so are the pistons, crankshaft, camshafts, and throttle bodies. In fact, the gear ratios have also been changed so as to give the bike a bit more relaxed character and spread the torque over a wider band. The changes have also worked towards increasing the bike’s efficiency and refinement over the H2. Kawasaki calls the new engine the ‘second generation balanced supercharged engine’.

The trellis frame on the bike has a payload limit of 190 kg which can easily accommodate two well built riders and some luggage. The wheelbase here is longer for a more planted stance.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Features and Electronics

The Ninja H2 SX comes loaded with top drawer Kawasaki tech and electronics. It gets the KTRC traction control, with the KIBS intelligent ABS. You also get cruise control with power modes along with the KLCM launch control and engine brake control features.

To add to the rider’s comfort, the Ninja H2 SX gets a nicer, more comfortable seat for the rider. There’s a pillion seat too, though it’s a tad narrow to ride along with the pilot for too long a distance. This one, in essence, is meant to facilitate those enjoyable long distance rides for a solo rider. Removable quick-release saddlebags are also available to enhance storage.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Variants

The Ninja H2 SX will be made available in two variants. A base variant and the more feature rich, more expensive SE variant. SE variant takes the game a notch up with a bigger fairing and a bigger windshield to better deflect wind blasts at warp speeds. The SE version also gets cornering lights, a colour TFT display, and a quick-shifter.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Price and India Launch

There’s no word on pricing or availability yet. However, we expect the bike to be launched globally early in 2018, and it may make it to India in the later part of the year. We will keep you updated about the progress here, as it happens.

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Video

Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX Image Gallery