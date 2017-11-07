EICMA 2017: All-New BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS Show Up

Two motorcycles which first made their debut in 2007, the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS have now been fully redesigned and re-engineered. After around ten years of consistent model development, they now fall in line with BMW Motorrad’s objective of creating an ultimate riding machine that is even more uncomplicated and carefree, whether used for sport-oriented road riding, on tour complete with luggage and a passenger, or on an adventure trip into offroad terrain.

The new F 750 GS and F 850 GS are targeted squarely at their respective clientele. The F 750 GS is designed for all riders who prefer the sensation and conceptual design of a travel enduro in combination with a low seat height, abundant power, high cost-effectiveness, and powerful all-round qualities. Opposite this is the new F 850 GS, which besides offering more power and torque, features even more distinctive touring characteristics coupled with supreme offroad ability.

Powering both motorcycles is a new 2-cylinder in-line engine with two counterbalance shafts and a firing interval of 270/450 degrees. The main development focus was to create an increase in both power and torque. In addition, special attention was given to reducing fuel consumption levels. Power output for the F 750 GS is rated at 77 hp at 7500 rpm, while for the new F 850 GS , the motor pushes out 95 hp at 8250 rpm. The developers achieved a powerful and emotionally appealing sound by employing a crankshaft with a 90 degree journal offset and a 270/450 degree firing interval.

A self-amplifying, anti-hopping clutch provides a discernible reduction in the hand clutch operating force while the drop in engine drag torque also enhances safety on the road. Power transmission to the rear wheel comes from the 6-speed gearbox with secondary drive that is now positioned on the left-hand side.

The riding modes ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’ plus ABS and ASC ensure plenty of riding enjoyment and enhanced safety as standard. Pro riding modes are available as optional equipment. The BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS can be fitted ex works with optional equipment, such as Pro riding modes and in turn the additional ‘Dynamic’, ‘Enduro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes (the latter only available in the F 850 GS) as well as the DTC dynamic traction control and banking capable ABS Pro.

The bridge frame of the new GS models in the F series is made of deep-drawn, welded components. It integrates the 2-cylinder in-line engine as a co-supporting element and offers benefits in terms of torsional rigidity and robustness. The fuel tank has been placed in the classic position between the seat bench and the steering head, for optimised packaging and an improved centre of gravity. The BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS also feature a completely new look, which benefits from a more masculine design. In addition to the basic version, the new F models are also available in Exclusive style variations. The Rallye style variant is exclusive to the new F 850 GS and places particular emphasis on its offroad capabilities.

Highlights of the new BMW F 750 GS and F 850 GS: