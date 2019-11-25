Audi Inaugurates A New State-Of-The-Art Service Facility In Kerala

Today, German luxury car manufacturer, Audi, inaugurated a new state-of-the-art service centre at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala under its ‘Workshop First’ strategy. Under this new strategy, Audi is focusing on customer-centricity and has already established 3 other service only facilities across the country. This new service centre is spread over an area of 16,000 sqft, including 13 covered service bays, an exclusive state-of-the-art body shop facility and customer experience zone. This new service facility will not only address the service-related issues of the customers but will also strengthen Audi India‘s commitment towards its existing customers in Kerala and Southern India.

This new service centre is located at opposite Life Science Park, NH47, Thonakkal P.O, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Also, it has the capacity to service over 26 cars per day in a single shift. The technicians have also undergone rigorous training by Audi India to ensure the efficient maintenance of Audi vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet the Audi standards. Apart from all this, Audi India is also entering Tier II and Tier III cities with a ‘Service First promise’. This new strategy involves inaugurating a workshop first, followed by a gradual plan to establish a showroom thereafter.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Markets like Kerala are extremely important for the luxury car industry in India. The region displays a great passion for luxury and with the inauguration of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, we are reiterating our commitment to the market and are confident that the new facility will be instrumental in providing customers with a distinct luxury experience. The customer is at the core of what we do. To cater to the evolving needs of customers, we have been working on crafting strategies for network expansion that focus on solving customer requirements and this is one such initiative. From the very beginning, our focus has been on creating easy access to our brand. We are present with touchpoints across all key regions in the country and we will continue to expand as the market grows.”

Mr Mitesh Patel, Dealer Principal, Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram said, “We are pleased to take forward our successful association with the Audi brand in India. This facility is our third service touchpoint in the state of Kerala – Kochi & Kozhikode being the other two. This facility will cater to our customers located in districts of Thiruvanthapuram, Kollam & Pathanamthitta. With the opening of Audi Service Thiruvananthapuram, our customers can place their confidence in the best of aftersales service and support in South Kerala.”