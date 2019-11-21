2019 LA Auto Show 2019: Audi Unveils The New 600 HP RS Q8

Audi has finally unveiled the RS version of the Q8 at the 2019 Los Angeles International Auto Show. The all-new RS Q8 is now the perfect mixture of performance, practicality and dynamic design. The car will arrive in Europe in the first quarter of 2020 and the prices for the sporty SUV coupe will start from € 127,000. Also, Audi hasn’t confirmed any plans of launching this vehicle in India anytime soon. If they do launch it, expect it to be priced around the INR 1.2 – 1.5 Crore mark.

Talking about power and performance, the new RS Q8 is powered by a 4.0-litre Biturbo V8 engine that delivers 600 PS of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. The turbocharged engine helps the SUV accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds and achieve a top speed of 250 km/h or 305 km/h when equipped with the RS exclusive ceramic brakes. All this power is then sent to the all-wheel-drive system via the standard eight-speed Tiptronic transmission.

In terms of exterior design, the Audi RS Q8 comes fitted with the signature octagonal Singleframe and the RS-specific radiator grille as standard, while the front air inlets are painted gloss black and the blade in matte aluminium. These small details highlight the overall athletic character of the SUV. Also, the dynamic roofline and pronounced wheel arches pay homage to the vehicle’s quattro DNA.

Also Read: Say Hello To Audi’s Latest SUV Coupe – The New All-Electric e-tron Sportback

Moving on to the interior, the new RS Q8 features a clean and refined design, as it gets a slim instrument panel and strong horizontal lines to convey the feeling of spaciousness. The central element in the cockpit is the Multimedia touch response system, which almost dissolves into a large, black surface when switched off. The car also gets a set of special RS displays in the Audi virtual cockpit and MMI display to provide information such as output, g-forces, lap times, temperature, torque and tire pressure. The optional head-up display also offers several RS-specific graphics.

“For the first time in the 25-year history of Audi RS models, we are putting a large SUV coupe with the genes of a true high-performance sports car on the road,” said Oliver Hoffmann, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. “With its Biturbo V8 gasoline engine, the Audi RS Q8 is the prestigious spearhead of the RS model family.”