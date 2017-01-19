Close
DC Design Royal Enfield Classic Revealed With Retro-Futuristic Carbon Body; Worth INR 76,000

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 19, 2017

DC Design can be credited for re-skinning most of the popular cars sold in India; be it from the outside, or from the inside. But when it comes to motorcycles, the home grown design firm was yet to modify one, at least commercially. Not anymore, as DC Design has kicked off their two-wheeler modification business with none other than Royal Enfield.

These images reveal DC Design’s custom built body-kit for the Royal Enfield Classic models. Called the DC2 Carbon-Shot, the retro-futuristic kit includes a large, teardrop shaped, fuel tank, a well-sculpted rear fender, a minimalist front fender, and circular battery box covers/side panels; all crafted out of carbon fibre.

Also Read – 2017 Royal Enfield Classic 500 and Bullet 500 Now Get ABS; Rear Disc Brake

Also Read – Remember the DC Design Taarzan? Here’s what state it is in right now

DC Design insists that all the aforementioned parts are made out of genuine carbon fibre, and they boast of a bare, lacquered finish. The headlamp has been re-imagined as well, with retro styling infused with LED elements, while large, cylindrical turn indicators replace the stock ones.

A saddle-shaped single seat with an integrated LED tail lamp replaces the stock seat. The suspension, frame, handlebars, wheels, tires, instrumentation, brakes and the engine have been left untouched. The DC Design Royal Enfield DC2 Carbon-Shot will cost INR 76,000 over the price of the donor motorcycle.

 

