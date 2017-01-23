Kawasaki KLX140G Launched in India, Priced at INR 3.91 Lakh

India Kawasaki Motors extended its product portfolio with the launch of the new KLX140G trail-ready motorcycle. The KLX140G, which is a track-only product, has been priced at INR 3.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is slightly on steeper side but that’s majorly because the motorcycle is arriving to India via the CBU route. The KLX140G combines a rigid KX-based perimeter frame with long-travel suspension and large-diameter wheels (21” front and 18” rear), and a air-cooled 144 cc single-cylinder engine into one package.

Also Read – Kawasaki KX100 and KX250F Launched in India : Complete Details, Images, Tech Spec and Prices

The 144cc air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. But what makes the motorcycle really manageable is its lightweight. The KLX140G tips the weighing scale at just 99kg which makes it easily manageable on the track. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke-wired wheels come wrapped in off-road spec tyres.

The KLX140G rides on 33mm telescopic forks upfront and Adjustable Uni-Trak suspension at the rear. The 33 mm telescopic front fork gets 190 mm of wheel travel while the Uni-Trak rear suspension with a piggyback reservoir, aluminium shock body and reservoir gets 200 mm of wheel travel. The rear has fully adjustable preload, 4-way compression damping and 22-way rebound damping. The suspension is tuned to deliver steady handling and feedback, contributing to the KLX140G’s high level of off-road fun.

The new KLX140G draws styling cues from Kawasaki’s KX motocrossers. The motorcycle is built around a box-style, high tensile steel frame. The Two-piece radiator shrouds with ventilation holes contribute to a lightweight image, while the tank cover unitised with the upper part of the shrouds, thus ensuring a flush transition.

The foot-pegs are mounted as close to the bike’s center-line as possible to create a slim riding position. The handlebar is rubber-mounted to reduce vibration transferred to the rider’s hands for enhanced comfort. Like the KX racers, the KLX140G motorcycle features a stylish two-tone seat cover that uses a slip-resistant top surface for good grip when seated and smooth sides for excellent rider mobility.

Technical Specifications

Engine Type Air-Cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder Displacement 144cc Bore x Stroke 58.0 x 54.4 mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Valve System SOHC, 2 Valves Fuel System Carburettor : PB20 Ignition Digital DC-CDI Starting Electric Lubrication Forced Lubrication, Wet Sump Drivetrain Transmission 5-Speed, Return Final Drive Chain Primary Reduction Ratio 2.880 (72/25) Gear Ratio 1st 2.667 (40/15) 2nd 1.895 (36/19) 3rd 1.474 (28/19) 4th 1.182 (26/22) 5th 1.000 (24/24) Final Reduction Ratio 4.385 (57/13) Clutch Wet Multi-Disc, Manual Frame Type Perimeter, Box-Section, High-Tensile Steel Wheel Travel : Front 190 mm Wheel Travel : Rear 200 mm Tyre : Front 2.75-21 45M Tyre : Rear 4.10-18 59M Caster (Rake) 27° Trail 116 mm Steering Angle (Left/Right) 41° /41° Suspension Front Ø 33mm telescopic fork Rear Uni-Trak with Aluminium Single Shock; Piggyback Reservoir, Adjustable Preload, Adjustable Compression and Rebound Damping Brakes Front : Type Caliper Single Ø 220 mm Petal Disc Dual-Piston Rear : Type Caliper Single Ø 190 mm Petal Disc Single-Piston Dimensions Overall Length 2,005 mm Overall Width 790 mm Overall Height 1,135 mm Wheelbase 1,330 mm Ground Clearance 315 mm Seat Height 860 mm Curb Mass 99 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 5.8-Litres Price INR 3.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Here are some more images of the new Kawasaki KLX140G. Do share your views about the motorcycle through the comments section below.