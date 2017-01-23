Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
Kawasaki KLX140 Official Photographs 2 750x380 Kawasaki KLX140G Launched in India, Priced at INR 3.91 Lakh

Kawasaki KLX140G Launched in India, Priced at INR 3.91 Lakh

Suvil Susvirkar By Suvil Susvirkar January 23, 2017

India Kawasaki Motors extended its product portfolio with the launch of the new KLX140G trail-ready motorcycle. The KLX140G, which is a track-only product, has been priced at INR 3.91 lakh (ex-showroom). The price is slightly on steeper side but that’s majorly because the motorcycle is arriving to India via the CBU route. The KLX140G combines a rigid KX-based perimeter frame with long-travel suspension and large-diameter wheels (21” front and 18” rear), and a air-cooled 144 cc single-cylinder engine into one package.

Also Read – Kawasaki KX100 and KX250F Launched in India : Complete Details, Images, Tech Spec and Prices

The 144cc air-cooled, 4-stroke single-cylinder engine comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. But what makes the motorcycle really manageable is its lightweight. The KLX140G tips the weighing scale at just 99kg which makes it easily manageable on the track. The 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoke-wired wheels come wrapped in off-road spec tyres.

The KLX140G rides on 33mm telescopic forks upfront and Adjustable Uni-Trak suspension at the rear. The 33 mm telescopic front fork gets 190 mm of wheel travel while the Uni-Trak rear suspension with a piggyback reservoir, aluminium shock body and reservoir gets 200 mm of wheel travel. The rear has fully adjustable preload, 4-way compression damping and 22-way rebound damping. The suspension is tuned to deliver steady handling and feedback, contributing to the KLX140G’s high level of off-road fun.

The new KLX140G draws styling cues from Kawasaki’s KX motocrossers. The motorcycle is built around a box-style, high tensile steel frame. The Two-piece radiator shrouds with ventilation holes contribute to a lightweight image, while the tank cover unitised with the upper part of the shrouds, thus ensuring a flush transition.

The foot-pegs are mounted as close to the bike’s center-line as possible to create a slim riding position. The handlebar is rubber-mounted to reduce vibration transferred to the rider’s hands for enhanced comfort. Like the KX racers, the KLX140G motorcycle features a stylish two-tone seat cover that uses a slip-resistant top surface for good grip when seated and smooth sides for excellent rider mobility.

Technical Specifications

Engine
TypeAir-Cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder
Displacement144cc
Bore x Stroke58.0 x 54.4 mm
Compression Ratio9.5:1
Valve SystemSOHC, 2 Valves
Fuel SystemCarburettor : PB20
IgnitionDigital DC-CDI
StartingElectric
LubricationForced Lubrication, Wet Sump
Drivetrain
Transmission5-Speed, Return
Final DriveChain
Primary Reduction Ratio2.880 (72/25)
Gear Ratio
1st2.667 (40/15)
2nd1.895 (36/19)
3rd1.474 (28/19)
4th1.182 (26/22)
5th1.000 (24/24)
Final Reduction Ratio4.385 (57/13)
ClutchWet Multi-Disc, Manual
Frame
TypePerimeter, Box-Section, High-Tensile Steel
Wheel Travel : Front190 mm
Wheel Travel : Rear200 mm
Tyre : Front2.75-21 45M
Tyre : Rear4.10-18 59M
Caster (Rake)27°
Trail116 mm
Steering Angle (Left/Right)41° /41°
Suspension
FrontØ 33mm telescopic fork
RearUni-Trak with Aluminium Single Shock; Piggyback Reservoir, Adjustable Preload, Adjustable Compression and Rebound Damping
Brakes
Front : Type CaliperSingle Ø 220 mm Petal Disc Dual-Piston
Rear : Type CaliperSingle Ø 190 mm Petal Disc Single-Piston
Dimensions
Overall Length2,005 mm
Overall Width790 mm
Overall Height1,135 mm
Wheelbase1,330 mm
Ground Clearance315 mm
Seat Height860 mm
Curb Mass99 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity5.8-Litres
PriceINR 3.91 lakh (ex-showroom)

Here are some more images of the new Kawasaki KLX140G. Do share your views about the motorcycle through the comments section below.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Google Pixel Audio Distortion Issue: Search giant acknowledges fault with Hardware

    Faulty Note 7 batteries delay Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

    Now You Can Withdraw INR 10,000 Per Day Through ATMs!

    All you need to know about the Reliance Jio 1Gbps Broadband Service