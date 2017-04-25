Skip links

Home News We Hope This Digitally Rendered Suzuki Ignis Sport Turns Into Reality
Digitally-Rendered-Suzuki-Ignis-Sport-700x380

We Hope This Digitally Rendered Suzuki Ignis Sport Turns Into Reality

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniApril 25, 2017

We all know that Suzuki has not officially announced a sports version of the Ignis. But with the introduction of the sportier version of the Baleno, known as the Baleno RS in India, the Japanese automobile manufacturer could very well roll out an Ignis Sport.

Maruti-Ignis-Review-New-Images-Action-Shots-3-600x399

The standard Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Indonesian render artist Adrians Ramadhani has digitally rendered an image of what the Suzuki Ignis Sport could look like, if the company ever considers going ahead with the idea, that is. As seen in the image, this digitally modified Ignis Sport finished in a shade of white receives a host of visual upgrades.

Also read: This Digitally Modified Maruti Suzuki Ignis Strikes A Pose

Upgrades to the exterior of this Suzuki Ignis Sport render include a black front lip spoiler, red highlights for the fog lamp cluster, black side skirts, aftermarket alloys finished in a shade of gun-metal and wrapped in low profile tyres, contrast red brake calipers, decals on the lower portion of the doors and an integrated black spoiler.

Maruti-Ignis-Review-New-Images-Action-Shots-3-600x399 Digitally-Rendered-Suzuki-Ignis-Sport-600x400

If Suzuki does plan to go ahead with the Ignis Sport, the model could also come fitted with the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine as seen on the Baleno RS. This motor is capable of producing 100 hp and 150 Nm of torque, and comes mated to a five speed manual transmission.

Source: Adrians Ramadhani

