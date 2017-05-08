Home News Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta Prices Hiked
2016-Toyota-Fortuner-4-700x380

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta Prices Hiked

Aditya NadkarniBy Aditya NadkarniMay 8, 2017

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer has announced a price hike for the new Fortuner and the Innova Crysta. Effective from May 4, 2017 the prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have been increased by 1% and 2% respectively.

New-Toyota-Innova-Crysta-101-600x399

The company has hiked the prices of both these models due to the rising commodity prices. Surprisingly though, the company has not increased the prices of its other products such as the Platinum Etios, Etios Liva, Etios Cross, Corolla Altis, Camry and the Prius.

Speaking on the occasion, N Raja, Director and Senior Vice-President, TKM, told PTI, “We are facing a challenge in terms of commodity prices, particularly metals, and therefore in order to offset the impact, we have passed it on to the customers.

Following are the variant wise hiked prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner effective from May 4, 2017 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Toyota Innova Crysta:

Petrol:

2.7 GX MT 7/ 8 seater – INR 14.2 lakh/INR 14.24 lakh

2.7 VX MT 7 seater – INR 17.04 lakh

2.7 GX AT 7 seater – INR 15.31 lakh

2.7 GX AT 8 seater – INR 15.35 lakh

2.7 ZX AT 7 seater – INR 20.09 lakh

Diesel:

2.4 G MT 7/8 seater – INR 14.43 lakh/INR 14.47 lakh

2.4 GX MT 7/8 seater – INR 15.32 lakh/INR 15.36 lakh

2.4 VX MT 7/8 seater – INR 18.16 lakh/INR 18.20 lakh

2.4 ZX MT 7 seater – INR 20.10 lakh

2.8 GX AT 7 seater – INR 16.62 lakh

2.8 GX AT 8 seater – INR 16.66 lakh

2.8 ZX AT 7 seater – INR 21.40 lakh

Toyota Fortuner:

Petrol:

2.7 4×2 MT – INR 26.66 lakh

2.7 4×2 AT – INR 28.35 lakh

Diesel:

2.8 4×2 MT – INR 28.26 lakh

2.8 4×2 AT – INR 29.88 lakh

2.8 4×4 MT – INR 30.79 lakh

2.8 4×4 AT – INR 31.86 lakh

With inputs from PTI

Featured
News
Reviews
Features
Lists
Interesting/Off-beat
Recent Launches
Upcoming Launches
Voices
Modified Cars
Modified Bikes
Recommended
Long Term Reviews
User Reviews
Hero-MotoSports-Team-Rally-Afriquia-Merzouga-Rally-Stage-2-Joaquim-Rodrigues-500x250

Afriquia Merzouga Rally Stage 2 : Updates From Hero MotoSports Team Rally

|
2016-Toyota-Fortuner-4-500x250

Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta Prices Hiked

|
Benelli-TRK-502-Auto-Expo-3-500x250

Benelli TRK 502 India Launch Further Delayed; Scheduled To Arrive In 2018

|
New-Ford-EcoSport-China-5-500x250

2017 Ford EcoSport Facelift Continues Testing, Launch Likely In Festive Season

|