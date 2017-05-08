Toyota Fortuner and Innova Crysta Prices Hiked

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM), the Indian arm of the Japanese automobile manufacturer has announced a price hike for the new Fortuner and the Innova Crysta. Effective from May 4, 2017 the prices of the Innova Crysta and the Fortuner have been increased by 1% and 2% respectively.

The company has hiked the prices of both these models due to the rising commodity prices. Surprisingly though, the company has not increased the prices of its other products such as the Platinum Etios, Etios Liva, Etios Cross, Corolla Altis, Camry and the Prius.

Speaking on the occasion, N Raja, Director and Senior Vice-President, TKM, told PTI, “We are facing a challenge in terms of commodity prices, particularly metals, and therefore in order to offset the impact, we have passed it on to the customers.”

Following are the variant wise hiked prices of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner effective from May 4, 2017 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi):

Toyota Innova Crysta:

Petrol:

2.7 GX MT 7/ 8 seater – INR 14.2 lakh/INR 14.24 lakh

2.7 VX MT 7 seater – INR 17.04 lakh

2.7 GX AT 7 seater – INR 15.31 lakh

2.7 GX AT 8 seater – INR 15.35 lakh

2.7 ZX AT 7 seater – INR 20.09 lakh

Diesel:

2.4 G MT 7/8 seater – INR 14.43 lakh/INR 14.47 lakh

2.4 GX MT 7/8 seater – INR 15.32 lakh/INR 15.36 lakh

2.4 VX MT 7/8 seater – INR 18.16 lakh/INR 18.20 lakh

2.4 ZX MT 7 seater – INR 20.10 lakh

2.8 GX AT 7 seater – INR 16.62 lakh

2.8 GX AT 8 seater – INR 16.66 lakh

2.8 ZX AT 7 seater – INR 21.40 lakh

Toyota Fortuner:

Petrol:

2.7 4×2 MT – INR 26.66 lakh

2.7 4×2 AT – INR 28.35 lakh

Diesel:

2.8 4×2 MT – INR 28.26 lakh

2.8 4×2 AT – INR 29.88 lakh

2.8 4×4 MT – INR 30.79 lakh

2.8 4×4 AT – INR 31.86 lakh

With inputs from PTI