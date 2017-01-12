Tata Nexon Spied Testing With Touchscreen Infotainment System

Another spy image of the upcoming Tata Nexon has surfaced on the web revealing another important feature of the compact SUV. Reports suggest that two test mules spotted in the region of Pune featured a free-standing infotainment system. The feature is likely to be limited to the top-end variant of the Nexon.

What’s seen here is likely to be a 6.5 inch Harman touchscreen infotainment system paired to an eight speaker Harman audio system. Expect the lower variants to come equipped with a 2-DIN audio system instead of the touchscreen system. A few other highlights of the interior would include a dual tone theme and a Terrain Response knob as seen in previous spy images.

Powering the Nexon compact SUV would be a 1.5-litre diesel engine while a new petrol engine from the company’s Revotron family would also be available. The diesel motor is likely to produce 108 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. Transmission options would include a six speed manual transmission while an AMT could also be offered as an option.

Once launched this year, the Tata Nexon will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra TUV300, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra NuvoSport. Tata Motors will launch the Hexa on January 18 which is likely to be followed by the launch of the Kite5 compact sedan. Which Tata Motors product are you waiting for? Let us know through the comments section below.

Image courtesy: The Automotive India