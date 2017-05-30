Skoda Superb To Get New Equipment; Aimed To Offer Better Comfort And Safety

Skoda has announced upgrades to the flagship of its model range. From the end of May 2017 the Skoda SUPERB and Skoda SUPERB Estate will get new features such as the automatic emergency call as additional security – and comfort features, and extended connectivity solutions.

With the new model year, the Skoda SUPERB and Skoda SUPERB Estate come with Care Connect as standard from Ambition trim upwards – regardless of the choice of infotainment system. The Care Connect system features automatic emergency call, which is activated following an accident if a restraint system has been triggered. The vehicle establishes a voice and data connection to an emergency call centre and transmits all the necessary data. The emergency call can also be initiated manually via a button in the roof module.

In addition, remote access to the vehicle is now possible via the Skoda Connect App. The smartphone can inform the driver, among other things, whether the windows and doors are closed or the lights are off. The parking position function shows the location of the vehicle, the “Honk & Flash” function makes it easier to find the car by activating the horn and hazard lights.

The new Skoda SUPERB will also get 9.2″ screen in the glass design and SmartLink+. The display of the Columbus navigation system has grown from 8 to 9.2 inches and the system Swing from 5 to 6.5 inches. SmartLink+ brings navigation, infotainment and communication apps from the mobile phone into the car and also provides vehicle data for the evaluation on the smartphone.

The Skoda SUPERB also gets the Park Distance Control system to avoid dents while parking. The system comes with extended function Manoeuvre Assist which detects obstacles in front of the vehicle. The system not only warns the driver with optical and acoustic signals but also brakes the vehicle automatically if necessary.

The optional massage function for the driver’s seat, which is available with the electrically adjustable variant, including ventilation and memory function, is aimed to ensure increased comfort on long distances. Also the communication among occupants is improved with Digital Voice Enhancement, which transmits the driver’s and front passenger’s voice to the passengers in the rear via a microphone in the cockpit.

The new design of the 19-inch light-alloy Acamar rims underscores the appearance of the top model. In addition, the revised Skoda SUPERB can be ordered later this year in a new elegant car body metallic colour Velvet Red. Chrome strips on side buffers and doors and a black interior ceiling will be available for the L&K equipment version.