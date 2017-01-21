Rumour Mill: Jeep Compass India Launch in June 2017

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) owned Jeep has been testing the upcoming Compass across the country. Recently, Motoroids fan Rameez Shaykh sent us spy images of the Jeep Compass that was spotted during a public road test in the Wagholi region of Pune. This time though, we have a few details regarding the launch of the upcoming compact SUV.

Reports suggest that Jeep Compass will be launched in India in the month of June this year. The Compass will be the first model from the brand to be locally produced at the company’s facility located in Ranjangaon, Pune. The compact SUV was unveiled late in September last year and is due for a global launch that is likely to take place soon.

The Jeep Compass is likely to be offered with a petrol engine as well as diesel engine. While the details of the former remain scarce, it is believed that the diesel unit will be a 172 hp 2.0-litre Fiat sourced multijet motor. The Compact SUV will be available in four trim levels: Sport, Longitude, Limited and Trailhawk.

A few notable features of the upcoming compact SUV from Jeep will include Xenon headlamps with LED DRLs, automatic wipers and headlamps, electrically foldable and adjustable ORVM’s, black leather seats with contrast red stitching, engine start-stop button, keyless entry, 8 way power adjustable driver seat, tyre pressure monitoring system, 8.4 inch touchscreen infotainment system and dual zone climate control.