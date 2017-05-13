NIO EP9 Sets New Lap Record At The Nurburgring Nordschleife

The NIO EP9 set a new lap record at the Nürburgring Nordschleife, achieving a lap time of 6m 45.900s. The EP9’s 1-MegaWatt of power is equivalent to 1360PS (1342 bhp) and the vehicle has a top speed of 313kph (194mph). The EP9 accelerates from 0-200kph (0-124mph) in 7.1 seconds. Previously, the EP9 had broken or set new track records at four world-renowned racetracks.

Speaking about the new lap record, Gerry Hughes, Head of Performance Program & FE Team Principal, NIO said that in October 2016, the Company aimed to set a new lap record for an electric vehicle with its NIO EP9. In the inclement weather that the Nürburgring Nordschleife is known for, the EP9 completed two laps of the 20.8 km (12.9m) ‘Green Hell’, one of which was in 7m 05.12s, beating the previous EV lap record, making it the fastest electric car in the world. The EP9’s new lap record is 19.22 seconds faster than its previous lap time.

Last month, NIO announced that it plans to produce a second batch of ten EP9s, and each one will be made to order. The NIO EP9 is priced at 1.48 million USD. In March, NIO announced that they will have autonomous electric vehicles in the U.S. market in 2020. The company also unveiled “NIO EVE” – the embodiment of their vision for the future of autonomous cars. Last month, NIO unveiled the NIO ES8, a full size 7-seater all electric SUV that it will launch for the China market later this year.