Land Rover Experience 2017 To Kick-off In Hyderabad; To Cover 13 Cities In India

Land Rover Experience Events provide its visitors with an opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Land Rover and take on an exciting drive experience over different terrains and challenges. From slippery ruts, side inclines, steep descents, slushy water and heavy rocks, Land Rover vehicles offer the experience of conquering every obstacle with confidence and composure.

Crafting experiences that customers will love for life, this event offers a unique opportunity to embark on a real-life adventure. With over 1,500 customers experiencing the true breadth of capability of these extraordinary vehicles in 2016, Land Rover will drive this spirit of adventure this year as well. The Land Rover Experience will be held at Hotel Novotel, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, Hyderabad Telangana, India on April 22 and 23, 2017.

Speaking about the 2017 iteration of the Land Rover Experience, Rohit Suri, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said thatover the years, these unique drive experiences have received an overwhelming response and the Company is thrilled to take the Land Rover Experience to car enthusiasts in more cities across the country and provide an opportunity to experience the unmatched drive capability of these cars. Every year Land Rover goes above and beyond, to ensure that each fan and customer gets to experience breadth of capability of these cars.

The Land Rover range in India includes the flagship Range Rover (starting at INR 1.57 crore), Range Rover Sport (starting at INR 86.80 Lakh), New Discovery Sport (starting at INR 43.80 Lakh) and 2017 Model Year New Range Rover Evoque (starting at INR 45.85 Lakh).

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in Delhi.