Kinetic Green To Introduce “Kinetic Safar” Electric Auto

Kinetic Green Energy and Power Solutions Limited (KGEPSL), has announced the launch of its first electric three-wheeler with the advanced LITHIUM ION BATTERY.

This electric three-wheeler is aimed to have a revolutionary impact on green mobility for masses in the country. Currently most of manufacturers of electric three wheelers are using lead acid battery, which has issues of short life duration, long charging time of 10 hours, and excess weight. Lead acid batteries typically have to be replaced every year and weigh approximately 120 Kg for an e Rickshaw application.

Kinetic Green, manufacturers of Government approved electric three-wheeler vehicles, along with its energy partners, have successfully developed and tested Lithium Ion Batteries for application in their e-vehicles. Use of lithium ion batteries will have many benefits including:

High Energy Density leading to low weight thereby operates for more kilometers between charges. For example 48 V-80 Ah lead acid battery weights 120 Kg, same capacity Li Ion Battery weighs only 35 Kgs.

Fast Charging due to high charge acceptance. Lead acid charging time is 8-10 hours or more, but same capacity Li -Ion can be charged in only 1.5-3 hours.

Long Life Unlike lead acid where life is typically 360 cycles, Li Ion cells have life of 1500 cycles (NMC) & 3000 Cycles (LeFePo4) i.e., a life up to 5 years.

Low Self-discharge if the vehicle is not used for some time its charge status remain same.

Low maintenance Li Ion Cell unlike lead acid or Ni cad do not require maintenance to ensure their performance.

The vehicle with this new battery is currently under homologation and will be launched on pilot basis within 30 days. Company will provide the entire kit including Battery, BMS (battery management system) and charger to its customers.

Cost of the Lithium ion battery solution will be higher than cost of the Lead acid version by approximately INR 55,000 to INR 60,000 but the same can be offset by the longer battery life (no need of replacement), higher confidence of the financiers who are willing to provide more attractive financing schemes to promote the new technology, service back up and conveniences like fast charging.

Company is also keen to explore models such as battery rental, battery swapping and creation of charging points to further help penetration of this technology, along with its partners and support of the Government.