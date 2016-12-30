Infiniti QX50 Concept prepped up for the 2017 Detroit Auto Show debut

Infiniti’s all-new next-gen mid-size premium SUV is all set to be brought out of the covers at the upcoming 2017 North American International Auto Show. The event is scheduled to take place in Detriot. The QX50 concept is based on the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration that was unveiled at the 2016 Beijing Auto Show. This showcased Infiniti’s future plans with the QX models. The new QX50 Concept is the next step that the carmaker has taken to expand its presence in the growing SUV segment.

The QX50 concept follows the brand’s ‘Powerful Elegance’ design philosophy. The folks at Infiniti stat that the ‘cabin-forward’ silhouette combines with taut, muscular lines and flowing surfaces telegraph it as a dynamic and practical SUV.The organic forms of the ‘driver-centric, passenger-minded’ cabin harmonise with the exterior.

At the event, Infiniti will also introduce its new VC-Turbo (Variable Compression Turbo) engine technology. It is said to be the world’s first production-ready variable compression ratio engine. This unit will also do the duties for the QX50 Concept. The company claims that the production-ready 2.0-litre VC-Turbo engine can serve as an efficient alternative to diesel powertrains. The development target power output fired out by the turbo engine is expected to be around 268 hp and while the peak torque will be about 390 Nm torque. Infiniti engineers say that the performance of the VC-Turbo is at par with certain six-cylinder gasoline powertrains and is aimed to be 27% more fuel efficient than them as well.

Furthermore, Infiniti's QX50 Concept will be introduced with autonomous drive support technologies that are developed to ensure the driver retains ultimate control over their vehicle. This driver-focused technology will act as a 'co-pilot' and not replace the driver instead it will empower them.