Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Sign in with Google+
New Chevrolet Beat Facelift 750x380 Images: New Chevrolet Beat Face lift Spied Testing In India

Images: New Chevrolet Beat Face-lift Spied Testing In India

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 30, 2017

The new Chevrolet Beat has been spied testing in India for the first time sans camouflage, suggesting that a launch is imminent. The new Beat was first previewed as a concept at the 2016 Auto Expo in February last year, and was later revealed through a single press image in June 2016.

The new Chevrolet Beat is essentially a heavily reworked version of the outgoing model, with the platform remaining the same. With significant updates to both the exterior and the interior, the new Chevrolet Beat will reportedly be pitted as the most affordable car in its segment.

Exterior updates include a new dual port grille and redesigned headlamps with blackened inserts up front, while the sides retain the trend setting C-pillar mounted door handle. The rear end of the new Beat sees the number plate recess re-located to the rear bumper from the hatch, along subtly refreshed tail lamps.

Also Read – Images: 2017 Honda City Starts Arriving At Dealerships In India

Inside, the model will receive fresh features such as a new 7-inch infotainment equipped MyLink infotainment system and dual tone interiors while the motorcycle inspired instrument cluster will be retained.

As for mechanical updates, the existing 1.2-litre petrol and 1.0-litre diesel engines may receive minor tweaks for more efficiency and lesser emissions. The new Chevrolet Beat is expected to be launched by June-July 2017, and will be pitted against the Tata Tiago and the Hyundai Grand i10.

Also Read – SPIED: Chevrolet Essentia spotted testing in India once again

Apart from the new Beat, GM India has also stated that it would be launching two more derivatives based on the new Beat, with both of them due for a launch this year. The two models include the Beat Activ, a cross hatch (see gallery below) and the Beat Essentia compact sedan; both were showcased at the 2016 Auto Expo.

Source: Overdrive

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Premium Xiaomi Mi 6 variant to feature ceramic body, 6GB RAM and dual-edge display

    This borderless Oppo Find 9 induces serious want, should launch in mid-2017

    Starbucks splashes hot coffee on Donald Trump's travel ban order

    Steal-a-Deal: Honor 6X with Dual Camera, 3GB RAM goes on sale at Rs.12,999