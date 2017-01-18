Close
Enter your details to create an acount
By creating an account you agree to our Terms & Privacy
Create an account with Google+
Enter your username and password to sign in
Forgot your password?
Sign in with Google+
New 2016 Honda Accord Hybrid front white 2 750x380 Honda Car India to Organize Mega Service Camp From January 19 January 25

Honda Car India to Organize Mega Service Camp From January 19- January 25

Aditya Nadkarni By Aditya Nadkarni January 18, 2017

 

Honda Cars will organize an All India Mega Service camp from January 19- January 25 2017. The camp would be held across the company’s network of 331 dealerships in 220 cities.

Customers can avail offers like free 50 point check-up of their car, discounts on labour and parts, 15% discount on value added services, free top wash, schemes on service products like road side assistance, extended warranty and purchase of tyre and battery.

Talking about the initiative, Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India said that Honda is committed to offer the joy of buying and owning their cars to their customers. In order to offer an unmatched experience to their customers even after they purchase the products, the company is organizing this nation-wise service camp. It will give them an opportunity to reach out to their customers and provide them additional incentives. The company hopes that the customers make the most of this initiative.

Comments may be moderated. If you don't see your comment, please be patient. It may be posted soon. Do not post your comment a second time. Thank you.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


    Featured
    News
    Reviews
    Features
    Lists
    Interesting/Off-beat
    Recent Launches
    Upcoming Launches
    Voices
    Modified Cars
    Modified Bikes
    Recommended
    Long Term Reviews
    User Reviews

    Google Pixel Audio Distortion Issue: Search giant acknowledges fault with Hardware

    Rumor Mill: Xiaomi Mi 6 could bear a dual-edge display, 835 SoC and a Rs. 25,000 price tag

    New Phone under Rs.15,000: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 teased on Flipkart for January 19 launch

    YouTube's "Super Chat" feature will get you closer to your favorite Vlogger