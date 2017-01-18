Honda Car India to Organize Mega Service Camp From January 19- January 25

Honda Cars will organize an All India Mega Service camp from January 19- January 25 2017. The camp would be held across the company’s network of 331 dealerships in 220 cities.

Customers can avail offers like free 50 point check-up of their car, discounts on labour and parts, 15% discount on value added services, free top wash, schemes on service products like road side assistance, extended warranty and purchase of tyre and battery.

Talking about the initiative, Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India said that Honda is committed to offer the joy of buying and owning their cars to their customers. In order to offer an unmatched experience to their customers even after they purchase the products, the company is organizing this nation-wise service camp. It will give them an opportunity to reach out to their customers and provide them additional incentives. The company hopes that the customers make the most of this initiative.