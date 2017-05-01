Has The New Yamaha R15 V 3.0 Started Reaching Indian Dealerships?

These pictures would certainly like you to believe that. The original source claims that the first lot of new R15s have started arriving at Indian dealerships, and these pictures are hard evidence. While it may or may not be true, it is but inevitable. The R15 will be here sooner or later.

In fact, India Yamaha has already confirmed that it’ll be here by the end of this year. So, there you go. Stare at the lot of matte red V 3.0’s and get excited. Here’s why:

Version 3.0 is the third and most powerful iteration of the Yamaha YZF-R15 series. It’s new 155-cc engine, featuring VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) tech, makes a heady 19 BHP, making it the most powerful 150-ish-cc production motorcycle in the world.

Then there’s the way it looks. You sense the ethos of the R brethren, and the powerful lineage in the new design. It’s certainly a step up from Version 2.0 when it comes to striking a pose. I’d even go out on a limb and say that even the liveries and colours put up a better appearance this time.

Apart from the new engine and design, the new R15 also gains stuff like trendy LED headlamps, a slipper clutch, ABS, USD front forks, a new handlebar design and a fully digital instrument cluster over the outgoing model. The only thing that remains is the cage: the revered Deltabox frame.

But you’ll have to work a bit harder to get it:

In Indonesia, where the new R15 is already on sale, it is priced at IDR 34,500,000 (or INR 1.68 lakh). If similar prices got reflected on the India-spec model, that’d be around INR 50k more than the V 2.0.

Engine Type Liquid Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHC Displacement 155.1 cc Bore x Stroke 58 x 58.7 mm Compression Ratio 11.6: 1 Maximum Power 19.3PS (14.2 kW) @ 10,000 rpm Maximum Torque 14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm Clutch Type Wet Typre Multi-Plate Dimensions Length x Width x Height 1990 x 725 x 1135 mm Wheelbase 1,325 mm Seat Height 815 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 11 Litre Weight (Wet) 137 kg Tyres Front 100/80-17 M/C 52P Rear 140/70-17 M/C 66S

via Rush Lane