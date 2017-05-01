Home News Has The New Yamaha R15 V 3.0 Started Reaching Indian Dealerships?
2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-3-700x380

Ayan GhoshBy Ayan GhoshMay 1, 2017

These pictures would certainly like you to believe that. The original source claims that the first lot of new R15s have started arriving at Indian dealerships, and these pictures are hard evidence. While it may or may not be true, it is but inevitable. The R15 will be here sooner or later.

2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4-600x600

These pictures were reportedly taken at a dealership in Hyderabad.

In fact, India Yamaha has already confirmed that it’ll be here by the end of this year.  So, there you go. Stare at the lot of matte red V 3.0’s and get excited. Here’s why:

Version 3.0 is the third and most powerful iteration of the Yamaha YZF-R15 series. It’s new 155-cc engine, featuring VVA (Variable Valve Actuation) tech, makes a heady 19 BHP, making it the most powerful 150-ish-cc production motorcycle in the world.

2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4-600x600 2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-3-600x600

Then there’s the way it looks. You sense the ethos of the R brethren, and the powerful lineage in the new design. It’s certainly a step up from Version 2.0 when it comes to striking a pose. I’d even go out on a limb and say that even the liveries and colours put up a better appearance this time.

2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4-600x600 2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-3-600x600 2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-1-600x600

Apart from the new engine and design, the new R15 also gains stuff like trendy LED headlamps, a slipper clutch, ABS, USD front forks, a new handlebar design and a fully digital instrument cluster over the outgoing model. The only thing that remains is the cage: the revered Deltabox frame.

2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-4-600x600 2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-3-600x600 2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-1-600x600 2017-Yamaha-R15-V-3.0-2-600x600

But you’ll have to work a bit harder to get it:

In Indonesia, where the new R15 is already on sale, it is priced at IDR 34,500,000 (or INR 1.68 lakh). If similar prices got reflected on the India-spec model, that’d be around INR 50k more than the V 2.0.

Engine
TypeLiquid Cooled 4-stroke, Single-Cylinder SOHC
Displacement155.1 cc
Bore x Stroke58 x 58.7 mm
Compression Ratio11.6: 1
Maximum Power19.3PS (14.2 kW) @ 10,000 rpm
Maximum Torque14.7 Nm @ 8,500 rpm
Clutch TypeWet Typre Multi-Plate
Dimensions
Length x Width x Height1990 x 725 x 1135 mm
Wheelbase1,325 mm
Seat Height815 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity11 Litre
Weight (Wet)137 kg
Tyres
Front100/80-17 M/C 52P
Rear140/70-17 M/C 66S

via Rush Lane

 

