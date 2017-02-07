Harley-Davidson India extends reach to Uttarakhand with 1st dealership in Dehradun

Harley-Davidson India launched its first dealership in Dehradun – Foothills Harley-Davidson, bringing its legendary motorcycles to riders and enthusiasts in Dehradun and neighboring cities – Haridwar, Roorkee, Rudrapur and Haldwani.

This 3S dealership facility is the 1st independent dealership of the company in Uttarakhand and 26th in India. Spread over 8,000 sq. feet, Foothills Harley-Davidson is located at Dehradun Road, Chandrwani Khalsa, National Highway 72A, Mohabbewala, Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The launch of the dealership will introduce the exclusive Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) to the city, making Foothills Harley-Davidson the 27th H.O.G. Chapter.

Harley-Davidson’s spirit of freedom will make its way to the ‘Land of Gods’ to indulge the fans in a unique Harley experience. Nestled between the Ganges and Yamuna river, the picturesque hilly landscape with its winding roads makes the Doon Valley an inviting location for motorcycle lovers.

Harley-Davidson dealerships worldwide are the one-stop-shop for patrons and loyalists who seek to experience the famed Harley-Davidson lifestyle and culture. The new dealership comes at a time when the state of Uttarakhand already has a burgeoning base of Harley-Davidson enthusiasts who can now purchase an exciting new Harley-Davidson or have their existing motorcycle serviced locally.

The newest dealership will offer all 13 models in the Harley-Davidson India 2017 line up, in-addition to a wide range of parts and accessories to customize motorcycles, and authentic Harley-Davidson merchandise. Enthusiasts can drop by to schedule a test ride or indulge in the latest riding gear, and motorcycle parts and accessories.