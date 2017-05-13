Harley-Davidson Aims To Offer 100 New Models Over Next 10 Years

Harley-Davidson has massive growth plans for the next decade as the American motorcycle brand plans to introduce as many as 100 new models over a span of 10 years. That’s about 10 new models every year. Speaking to Australian motoring portal, Drive in Sydney, Bill Davidson, Vice President of the Harley-Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and great grandson of company founder William A Davidson, confirmed that the American two-wheeler brand’s electric bike project is part of the expansion plan.

In fact, back in February 2016, Harley-Davidson’s CEO Matt Levatich had revealed that the Milwaukee based cruiser manufacturer plans to introduce as many as 50 new models in the next five years. Levatich also added that the motorcycle brand also plans to extend its dealership network by 200 outlets outside of the United States by 2020.

Davidson said in the interview, “We’re excited about our future. We actually showed a prototype of the electric Livewire [a few years ago] and that project is alive and well. We don’t know yet when we’re going to introduce it but it is progressing well and we will eventually introduce it.”

He also added, “It is an amazing motorcycle. While it doesn’t have a 45-degree, pushrod twin-cylinder engine it has the performance expected from a Harley Davidson even it won’t sound the same… Our typical sound is unique; it is that potato-potato-potato… and we know that because of our uniqueness with the V-twins we want to make something equally as unique with the electric [bike].”

That’s one aggressive strategy and we hope to hear some more details about the upcoming motorcycles in the coming weeks. While we wait for that, let us know your views about Harley-Davidson’s aggressive strategy through the comments section below.

