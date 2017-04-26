Fully Faired Honda CB Hornet 160R Reportely Under Development

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is gearing up to extend its product portfolio in India. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler maker recently launched the all new 2017 CBR1000RR and CBR1000RR SP in India. The Company also confirmed the start of trail assembly of the Africa Twin in India and the litre-class dual purpose motorcycle is expected to arrive in showrooms by July 2017.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, we’d also probably see the arrival of a new product which, as described by Honda officials, will be a “Fun Motorcycle”. The officials, however, remained tight-lipped about any further details. The report also suggests that the upcoming motorcycle will most probably be a fully faired version of the Honda CB Hornet 160R.

Also Read – Honda CB Hornet 160R Review: Muscular Melody

The CB Hornet 160R competes against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 155 and the Yamaha FZ-S whereas the fully-faird avatar of the motorcycle will lock horns against the the Gixxer SF and the semi-faired Fazer. Along with aesthetics, the full fairing will enhance the high speed stability and offer better wind protection. The changes, however, would most likely be limited to visuals whereas the mechanical data is expected to remain unchanged. Displacing 162.71cc, the air-cooled, four-stroke, single cylinder engine produces 15.7bhp at 8,500rpm and 14.8 Nm of torque at 6,500rpm.

The fully faired variant is expected to carry a slight premium over the standard model. We’d keep you posted with latest updates as and when they arrive. Meanwhile, let us know your views about the possibility of a fully faired Honda CB Hornet 160R through the comments section below.

Via Zigwheels