Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 1 750x380 This Is The First Image Of the All New 2017 Yamaha R15 V 3.0

This Is The First Image Of the All-New 2017 Yamaha R15 V 3.0

Ayan Ghosh By Ayan Ghosh January 22, 2017

Jakatra: Today, at a press conference held exclusively for local Yamaha dealers, PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing (YIMM), along with Yamaha Motor Co. Japan revealed the all-new 2017 Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 for the first time. And all we have from that event is a single, grainy image.

Presenting the motorcycle was none other than acclaimed Moto GP rider Valentino Rossi. He was accompanied by Maverick Viñales, his fellow rider from Yamaha Motor Racing, the official Italian-Japanese factory team of Yamaha in MotoGP.

New Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 Completely Revealed In Latest Spy Shots

The event was also attended by the CEO of Yamaha Motor Corp. Japan, Hiroyuki Yanagi. According to reports, the Yamaha YZF-R15 MY 2017 will be revealed to the public at the Sentul Circuit, Bogor, West Java, on Monday (01/23/2017).

All we know for now that apart from all-new styling, the 2017 Yamaha R15 Version 3.0 will feature LED headlamps, a ram air intake, USD front forks, a fully digital instrument cluster, ABS (unconfirmed), a dual tone colour scheme, and of course, the evergreen Delta Box frame.

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 Spied Up-Front; Reveals LED Headlamps

As for the engine, it will be a completely new, single cylinder, liquid cooled, fuel injected 155cc mill that’ll deliver improved efficiency, more power and better distribution of it courtesy Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology.

via bola

